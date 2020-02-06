Photo Flash: First Look at NETFLIX & CHILL at The Drayton Arms Theatre

JLA Productions and Actor Awareness present Tom Stock's play NETFLIX & CHILL at The Drayton Arms Theatre, 11 - 29th February (Tue - Sat) at 7.30pm.

Have you ever wondered what goes through people's head in certain situations? What do you think about during a date? Or the random thoughts that go through your head during sex? What about when someone's mental health is deteriorating?

The story follows Ben, a working class chef, whose life spirals out of control after trying to rekindle a relationship with his mum. His work, friendships and love life are all tested as his week goes from bad to worse. Netflix & Chill is a dark comedy that explores mental health, toxic masculinity, what goes through your inner monologue when "Netflix & Chilling" along with stories of tragic sexual conquests, Magaluf prostitutes, and ejaculating into a bus tray.

The show is an in-depth yet entertaining piece tackling male mental health. Mental health is very pressing modern issue with more and more of us being diagnosed with mental health challenges, so work exploring the topic is more needed than ever. The documentary "A Royal Team Talk" recently hit the small screens with Prince William expressing his concern that "Men are the hardest-to-reach audience on the subject of mental health. Suicide is the biggest killer of young men under the age of 45." The FA has also just launched the #HeadsUp campaign which will be brilliant for continuing to raise awareness amongst this hard to reach demographic.

Cast Includes

Tom Stocks

Emily Ellis

Julie Binysh

Charlotte Price

The production is supported by and in support of The Mental Health Foundation who say "75% of suicides are committed by men." Netflix and Chill highlights the pressures men face in modern dating, the toxic world of 'lad culture' and the difficulty men face when it comes to talking about their feelings.

