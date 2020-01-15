Photo Flash: First Look at FIX at the Pleasance

Unbroken Theatre in association with The Pleasance and Yellow Earth Theatre present the world première of Fix written by Julie Tsang. The British East Asian cast, directed by Jen Tan, is Mikey Anthony-Howe (Kevin) and Tina Chiang (Li Na). The production opens on Thursday 16 January, with previews from 14 January and runs until 1 February.

Fix tells the story of Kevin, a washing machine repairman who finds himself inexplicably drawn to an old woman and her house in the woods. At first it seems like a simple fix but as a storm starts to close in, he is forced to confront the ghosts from his past.

Director Jen Tan today said, "It is a real privilege to be working with Tina Chiang and Mikey Anthony-Howe on Fix - bringing together Tina's wealth of experience with Mikey's fresh new talent promises to be thrilling. I can't wait to start rehearsals and see what they bring to the roles."

Through East Asian and Western influences Julie Tsang's debut play is a dark and unsettling psychological thriller, and alongside the performances, the Pleasance are also hosting screenings of East Asian horror films Lady Vengeance and Audition.

Fix has been supported by Arts Council England, the Cockayne Foundation and Greenwich Theatre.



