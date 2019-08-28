Parr Hall Presents WHITNEY - QUEEN OF THE NIGHT

A spectacular show is returning to Parr Hall next year to pay tribute to one of the world's best-loved performers.

Direct from London's West End, Whitney - Queen of the Night is a stunning celebration of the life and music of the iconic Whitney Houston, featuring breathtaking performances from a sensational group of musicians.

This award-winning production promises to take audiences on a rollercoaster ride through three decades of nostalgic hits, including I Wanna Dance with Somebody, One Moment in Time, I'm Every Woman, My Love is Your Love, So Emotional, Run to You, Saving All My Love, I Will Always Love You and many more.

This phenomenal production has toured right across the UK, delivering powerhouse performances time and time again.

Now, this unmissable show will be making a welcome return to Parr Hall with the ultimate feel-good tribute to the Queen of Pop.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 30 August. Head to https://parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call the box office on 01925 442345.





