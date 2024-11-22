Orange Tree Theatre Launches Capital Development Project, OT Open to Everyone

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Orange Tree Theatre has announced that the company will embark on a capital development project to transform both the audience and artist experience, whilst improving the overall environmental impact of the building, futureproofing the theatre for the next generation.

OT has commissioned Allies and Morrison as the architect for the project, which will put accessibility at the heart of the building, improving the experience both front of house and backstage. The iconic auditorium will remain untouched aside from additional wheelchair positions, and efforts will be made to retain the OT’s unique charm across the evolved spaces. The works are planned to begin in 2026, with the theatre remaining operational throughout the period of construction.

Executive Director Hanna Streeter said today, “Our current route in for disabled audiences is at best awkward and at worst impossible. This project will completely transform how we’re able to welcome people into our building with level access, more space for connection and a vibrant street presence. Additionally, the new space will enable a growth in revenue opportunities and a reduction in carbon emissions, ensuring we can be a theatre for everyone for generations to come.”

Artistic Director Tom Littler said today, “We are excited by all the creative possibilities of this excellent design. A more spacious and accessible front of house supports the expansion of our ambitious and important community work. Whilst preserving the unique magic of our auditorium, we will be able to engage with a wider range of artists. In short, the OT will be more accessible, more enjoyable, and more useful to our community.”

OT Trustee Indiana Lown-Collins said today, “There’s something so warm and nurturing about the Orange Tree, the moment you start to work here you can feel the whole building supporting you from every angle, that is, apart from the building itself. As a disabled artist the industry can feel daunting and like it’s not for you, this project will play its part in changing that and enable more disabled artists, community participants and audiences to have an equitable experience.”

Architect Oli Heywood said today, “The Orange Tree Theatre is a place very close to our hearts and we are proud to be playing a part in its evolution into a more inclusive and welcoming part of Richmond's cultural fabric. Through a remarkably simple move we are able to create step-free street level access directly into the theatre’s foyer and bar, and, through these, into the theatre itself. Without extending the building beyond its current footprint, or diminishing any of its unique charm, we can also significantly increase the amount of public space while bringing the life of the building closer to the street.”

