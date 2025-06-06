Ohio Alt-Folk Band Caamp Sets 2025 UK & Ireland Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Coinciding with the breakthrough success of their Lavender Days album, Ohio alt-folk band, Caamp will tour this autumn for a total of 11 European shows, the UK & Ireland run opens at Glasgow’s Queen Margaret Union on Sun 26 October 2025, and follows to include a landmark date at London’s 2,300-capacity O2 Kentish Town Forum.

Currently on an extensive tour of the US, taking in SOLD OUT nights at world-famous venues including New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, Caamp have taken tracks like Millions and previous singles, Drive, Mistakes and Fairview Feeling into the live arena for the very first time. Being able to throw their sound to the back of the biggest arenas became routine for a band that played to 10,000 people at the biggest show of their careers, taking on Columbus’ Nationwide Arena as the hype over Lavender Days reached its crescendo.

Upcoming Dates

Mon 13 Oct – Madrid, Mon Live

Tue 14 Oct – Barcelona, Razzmatazz 2

Fri 17 Oct – Milan, Santeria Toscana 31

Sun 19 Oct – Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria

Mon 20 Oct – Berlin, Huxleys

Wed 22 Oct – Utrecht, Tivoli Vredenburg

Thu 23 Oct – Paris, Cafe De La Danse

Sun 26 Oct – Glasgow, Queen Margaret Union

Mon 27 Oct – Manchester, O2 Ritz

Wed 29 Oct – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

Sat 1 Nov – Dublin, The National Stadium

Tickets for all dates go on general sale on Fri 13 June 2025 at 9am BST via ticket links hosted at www.caamptheband.com. Fans are urged to sign up for mailing list updates for pre-sale information as well as any further announcements.

Writing a new album that boldly walks the line between genres thanks in part to songwriter, Taylor Meier’s journey of self- and musical-rediscovery on an extended stay in Lower Manhattan, Millions shifts seamlessly from sunny garage rock to muscular Americana over four, swaying minutes. Caamp could never be quite the same band that took time out following the rush of success three years ago, yet the extended period of reflection that followed, finding joy in overlooked, often heavier sounds and reconnecting with the love and trust they have for each other has allowed for fresh diversity in their songwriting and recording to grow.

Released on multiple formats, including vinyl, CD and digital, Copper Changes Color was written, performed and produced by the band over two years, with recording and co-production shared with Grammy-winning collaborators, Beatriz Artola (Fleet Foxes, Adele, Sharon Van Etten) and Tucker Martine (Modest Mouse, My Morning Jacket, R.E.M.).

Having first emerged in 2016 with the release of their first, self-titled album, the band – made up of Meier and Westfall alongside Matt Vinson (bass), Joseph Kavalec (keys) and Nicholas Falk (drums) – Caamp quickly established their status amongst a new elite of bands pushing at the possibilities of US alt-folk and finding a global audience. Following up with a further three albums, Boys (2018), By & By (2019) and Lavender Days (2022), critical and audience acclaim for the band’s progressive songcraft has come hand-in-hand with their popularity as a live phenomenon. Furthermore, the band has amassed more than 2.5 billion streams worldwide to date.

Comments