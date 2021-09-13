October Half-Term Activities Announced at Shakespeare's Globe

Shakespeare's Globe has announced the Education Activities available to young people and their families this October Half-Term. Public booking opens on Thursday 16 September at 10.00am. Tickets for friends and Patrons are currently available.

These activities accompany the newly announced Winter Season productions of Shakespeare's Measure for Measure directed by Blanche McIntyre, Hamlet directed by Sean Holmes, The Merchant of Venice directed by Abigail Graham, and a festive reimagining of Hans Christian Andersen's The Fir Tree written by Hannah Khalil.

October Half-Term sees the return of 'Telling Tales' - a host of family activities and events for the whole family running from the 24-30 October. The workshops are designed so families can come for individual events or the whole day with a multibuy offer (Buy 2 events and save 10%. Buy 3 events and save 15%. Buy 4 or more events and save 20%)

Events are available to purchase from the website here and include:

The Globe's flagship Storytelling Performances offer a sensory interactive adventure for younger audiences. Plays retold for children include The Merchant of Venice, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Hamlet, and Julius Caesar. Recommended for ages 5-12 and their families

Also starting this season is On Stage Workshops, taking place on the amazing Globe stage, these sessions will use a range of activities and games designed to draw out elements of the play's language, characters and themes. 5-12-year-olds and their families will explore Macbeth, and those aged 15+ will examine Othello or Hamlet, providing an opportunity for aspiring young actors, Shakespeare enthusiasts or those with an interest in Drama or English Literature to enhance studies of Shakespeare or theatre and learn from the Globe team

Family Guided Tour is an exciting and engaging tour that introduces younger visitors to Shakespeare's London and invites them to learn all about Elizabethan theatre

Family Workshops start with a tour of the theatre before an interactive workshop for the whole family. Workshops include: A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Merchant of Venice, Hamlet and Julius Caesar, Recommended for children from ages 5-12 and their families

Sword Fighting and Family Dressing Demonstrations are brand new activities at Shakespeare's Globe that provide 30-minute explorations into Elizabethan Costume and Stage Combat. The Family Dressing Demonstration is recommended for the whole family to try on garments and learn all about Elizabethan dress. Sword Fighting Demonstrations are led by the Globe Fight Team on Early Modern Stage combat, participants will learn about historical sword fighting and have the chance to handle the weapons and have a photo taken with the swords (although only the professionals get to partake in the sword play).

Sunday 24 October

11:00 - Workshop Tour, A Midsummer Night's Dream, ages 5-8

11:00 - Workshop Tour, A Midsummer Night's Dream, ages 9-12

11:30 - On Stage Workshop, Macbeth, ages 9-12

12:30 - Storytelling, A Midsummer Night's Dream

13:30 - Workshop Tour, The Merchant of Venice, ages 5-8

13:30 - Workshop Tour, The Merchant of Venice, ages 9-12

14:00 - On Stage Workshop, Othello, age 15+

15:00 - Storytelling, The Merchant of Venice

Tuesday 26 October

10:30 - Family Tour

11:00 - Workshop Tour, The Merchant of Venice, ages 5-8

11:00 - Workshop Tour, The Merchant of Venice, ages 9-12

11:30 - Dressing Demonstration

11:30 - Sword Fighting Demonstration

12:30 - Storytelling, The Merchant of Venice

13:00 - Family Tour

13:30 - Workshop Tour, A Midsummer Night's Dream, ages 5-8

13:30 - Workshop Tour, A Midsummer Night's Dream, ages 9-12

14:00 - Dressing Demonstration

14:00 - Sword Fighting Demonstration

15:00 - Storytelling, A Midsummer Night' Dream

Wednesday 27 October

10:30 - Family Tour

11:00 - Workshop Tour, Hamlet, ages 5-8

11:00 - Workshop Tour, Hamlet, ages 9-12

11:30 - Dressing Demonstration

11:30 - Sword Fighting Demonstration

12:30 - Storytelling, Hamlet

13:00 - Family Tour

13:30 - Workshop Tour, Hamlet, ages 5-8

13:30 - Workshop Tour, Hamlet, ages 9-12

14:00 - Dressing Demonstration

14:00 - Sword Fighting Demonstration

15:00 - Storytelling, Hamlet

Thursday 28 October

10:30 - Family Tour

11:00 - Workshop Tour, Hamlet, ages 5-8

11:00 - Workshop Tour, Hamlet, ages 9-12

11:30 - Dressing Demonstration

11:30 - Sword Fighting Demonstration

12:30 - Storytelling, Hamlet

13:00 - Family Tour

13:30 - Workshop Tour, Julius Caesar, ages 5-8

13:30 - Workshop Tour, Julius Caesar, ages 9-12

14:00 - Dressing Demonstration

14:00 - Sword Fighting Demonstration

15:00 - Storytelling, Julius Caesar

Friday 29 October

10:30 - Family Tour

11:00 - Workshop Tour, Julius Caesar, ages 5-8

11:00 - Workshop Tour, Julius Caesar, ages 9-12

11:30 - On Stage Workshop, Macbeth, ages 5-8

11:30 - Dressing Demonstration

11:30 - Sword Fighting Demonstration

12:30 - Storytelling, Julius Caesar

13:00 - Family Tour

13:30 - Workshop Tour, Hamlet, ages 5-8

13:30 - Workshop Tour, Hamlet, ages 9-12

14:00 - On Stage Workshop, Hamlet, age 15+

14:00 - Dressing Demonstration

14:00 - Sword Fighting Demonstration

15:00 - Storytelling, Hamlet

17:30 - Storytelling, Hamlet

Saturday 30 October

10:30 - Family Tour

10:30 - Workshop Tour, Hamlet, ages 5-8

12:00 - Storytelling, Hamlet

12:45 - Workshop Tour, Julius Caesar, ages 5-8

12:45 - Workshop Tour, Julius Caesar, ages 9-12

13:15 - Dressing Demonstration

14:30 - Storytelling Julius Caesar

15:45 - Sword Fighting Demonstration