Ocean-Friendly Dancewear Collection Launched From Dansez UK

British dancewear manufacturer, Dansez have launched a collection made entirely from ECONYL regenerated nylon fibre that includes recycled plastic waste from the sea. Proceeds will help fund a programme for talented dancers, the bbodance Scholars.

The collection was developed as part of the Dansez support for the Healthy Seas initiative together with Brandon Lawrence, a Principal Dancer with Birmingham Royal Ballet and former bbodance Scholar. Now a Patron of the organisation, Brandon champions sustainability.

"Over 8 million tonnes of plastic are discarded into the sea every year, 70% of which sink into the ecosystem. Dance is such a powerful healer; especially now, during lockdown, it has helped people emotionally, mentally, physically. It makes so much sense to extend this to our environment," said Samantha Carney, Dansez CEO.

Although originally developed for bbodance, the Brandon Lawrence by Dansez Scholars Collection is not restricted to students; everyone can wear it and spread this powerful message.

Available to order now by everyone who loves dance.

See the collection here!