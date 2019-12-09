Nine New Shows Are On Sale At Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Today, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre announced nine new shows. GREASE, THE COMMITMENTS, GOOD VIBRATIONS, ROB BECKETT - WALLOP, ROMESH RANGANATHAN - THE CYNIC'S MIXTAPE, Tony Christie AND THE Nelson Riddle ORCHESTRA - CELEBRATING THE MUSIC OF Frank Sinatra & FRIENDS, STRICTLY BALLROOM, and THE DREAMBOYS and OUR DAY OUT will all on sale to Friends of the Grand and members now and on Wednesday 11 December for General Public.

GREASE returns to Wolverhampton from Tuesday 20 - Saturday 24 October 2020, bringing a grittier and more glamorous version than ever before. With its phenomenal score, bursting with hits including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin', Hopelessly Devoted to You and You're the One That I Want, this thrilling new version is brought to life by a fresh young cast who bring energy, vitality and passion to this ultimate musical classic. Directed by Leicester Curve's Artistic Director Nikolai Foster and with choreography by Arlene Phillips, reignite your passion and get ready for an explosion of summer loving.

The music of Brian Wilson & The Beach Boys as never heard before heads to the Grand. GOOD VIBRATIONS - THE MUSIC OF Brian Wilson & The Beach Boys is a show that blends beautiful summer harmonies with fabulous new orchestrations, bringing a complete new dimension to their hits of the 60's on Saturday 20 June 2020 for a musical journey through the genius of Brian Wilson & The Beach Boys from the early surfin days, through to the ground breaking Good Vibrations and the acclaimed Pet Sounds.

Rob Beckett is back on tour with a brand new stand up show WALLOP. Host of BBC One's All Together Now and team captain on Channel 4's 8 Out Of 10 Cats it's been a busy few years for the "Mouth of the South" and now he's coming to see you to fill you in and make you laugh. He'll be arriving at the theatre on Tuesday 26 May 2020.

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan is back with a brand new show, THE CYNIC'S MIXTAPE on Wednesday 27 May 2020. He'll be heading on the road to reveal what he has learned since his last tour, including why trying to save the environment is a scam, why none of us are truly free and his suspicion that his wife is using gluten intolerance to avoid sleeping with him.

Legendary crooner Tony Christie teams up with the iconic Nelson Riddle Orchestra to celebrate the life and music of Frank Sinatra and friends, for the very first time. THE Nelson Riddle ORCHESTRA WITH Tony Christie comes to the theatre on Sunday 28 June 2020 to perform hits including I've Got You Under My Skin, Ain't That A Kick, New York, New York, My Way, I Get A Kick Out of You and many more as they celebrate the legends who paved the way.

Foxtrotting its way to Wolverhampton Grand is STRICTLY BALLROOM from Monday 5 - Saturday 10 October 2020. Featuring a show-stopping book by Baz Luhrmann & Craig Pearce and bringing together a sublime cast of over 20 world class performers, this waltz of a show brings to life iconic songs, including Love is in the Air, Perhaps Perhaps Perhaps and Time After Time with dynamic and joyous verve. Directed by dancer, choreographer and Britain's favourite TV judge; the fab-u-lous Craig Revel Horwood, you don't want to miss this ballroom feast.

THE DREAMBOYS are back, hotter than ever and If you're looking for the very best night out in the UK look no further than these incredible hunks. An action packed 2 hour show from start to finish, these boys will literally have you begging for more. They return to the theatre to wow the audience of Wolverhampton on Saturday 31 October 2020.

Following the success of Animal Farm, Grand Arena Youth Theatre return with Willy Russell's critically acclaimed play OUR DAY OUT. Join Mrs Kay's progress class on their day out as these inner-city kids get to discover what wonders lie beyond Wolverhampton as they jump aboard their coach for a funny, humorous and often touching experience. Originally written in 1977, OUR DAY OUT is still as relevant today as Willy Russell (Blood Brothers, Educating Rita, Shirley Valentine) explores the dreams and aspirations of those children who's seemingly depressing future could be changed by a single, fun fuelled day out.

THE COMMITMENTS rides its way into Wolverhampton in 2021 after a record breaking run in London's West End. Featuring classics such as Night Train, Try A Little Tenderness, River Deep, Mountain High, In The Midnight Hour, Mustang Sally and I Heard It Through The Grapevine, and based on the BAFTA Award winning classic film, you're guaranteed a fabulously-fun night out you will simply never forget. Catch it at the theatre from Tuesday 15 - Saturday 19 June 2021.

Tickets for the new season of shows are on sale exclusively to Friends of the Grand and members now. Public bookings open on Wednesday 11 December at 10am online and 12pm Box Office phones and counters.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You