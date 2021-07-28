Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Vic Theatre Postpones Production of MARVELLOUS

They are hoping to stage this show in Spring 2021.

New Vic Theatre has announced that they will be postponing their production of Marvellous.

They released the following statement:

Due to the uncertainty around when theatres will be able to reopen to the public for performances, we have taken the decision to reschedule Marvellous to a later date, and hope to stage this inspiring show in Spring 2021.

Our Box Office team are in the process of contacting all customers who have tickets booked to talk through your options.

The New Vic still plans to reopen to the public when government guidelines allow and we hope to be able to welcome audiences back for a range of concerts and other shows later in the year.

For more information visit: https://www.newvictheatre.org.uk/productions/marvellous/


