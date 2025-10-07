New Theatre Charity Will Provide Training, Industry Experience, and Employment For Those Leaving The Criminal Justice System

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Thursday 6 November, theatre production company Fiery Angel, led by Edward Snape and Marilyn Eardley, will celebrate the company's 25th Anniversary with a fund-raising cabaret at the Bloomsbury Ballroom to launch and raise money for the new charity, Second Stage. The evening of music and comedy will feature, amongst others still to be announced, Rob Brydon, Fascinating Aida's Dillie Keane Clive Rowe and Michael Balogun.

Second Stage is an inspiring new charity that takes professional theatre training into prisons and helps people leaving the criminal justice system find real job opportunities in live entertainment. The idea for Second Stage came from independent theatre producer Edward Snape, who has over 30 years in commercial and not-for-profit theatre. He, in turn, employed Jo Hutchison to do the initial research. Jo has over 30 years' experience in arts marketing and set up, ran and sold the successful agency JHI. Together they are the charity's founding members.

At the end of 2024, The Society of London Theatre (SOLT) and UK Theatre, the members' body for regional theatre, conducted a survey which resulted in a report stating that there is a shortfall in staff to fill backstage jobs across our UK theatres and skills shortages found across most technical roles. In Second Stage's research into marginalised communities who may not be aware of the theatre industry and the jobs available within it, they found that the opportunities being offered to prison leavers as part of their rehabilitation were limited and that there may be basic skills a prison-leaver might have, which could be easily transferable to an industry that has social care at its very heart.

“Second Stage has been an idea I have been thinking about for quite some time, having been inspired by James Timpson, our Minister of State for Prisons, Parole and Probation, who himself employs a significant number of prison leavers.

“I have always felt that the theatre industry is brilliant in welcoming people from all walks of life, and continues to strive to be increasingly inclusive to all. I know many of us feel like outsiders until we alight on a career in theatre.

“This combined with an entrance level skills shortage in theatre, it therefore seemed the perfect opportunity for us, as an industry, to consider welcoming prison leavers eager to get back into the workforce. The potential to alleviate both issues at once seemed too inspiring to ignore.

“It's hard to believe that less than a year ago I explained my idea to Jo Hutchison, who took this idea and ran with it, resulting in an incredibly positive response from the theatre industry.” - Edward Snape

"Being tasked with researching the idea, it wasn't something I could easily leave behind. Seeing the effect we could have on even a few, and hopefully many more young men, who had no idea our world even existed, was incredibly moving. Realising the privilege we all share in being part of the creative community, I wanted to provide a doorway into this community for these disadvantaged men. We have been met with support and encouragement from within HMPPS and from within our industry, so, with a lot of hard work and a few strong learning curves, I believe we will succeed in providing a conducive working environment for those society has left behind, while also addressing the pressing need to fill an entry-level staff shortage and increase diversity off stage.” - Jo Hutchison

There has been plenty of media coverage around the government reports that the prison system is at breaking point, with its population having risen 80% over the last 30 years, and in June 2024 was at 99% capacity and remains critical despite the government's early-release scheme. The cost-of-living crisis is exacerbating the already difficult time for those leaving prisons. The National Probation Service has been running at 120% capacity since January 2023, struggling to look after the more than 200,000 people under its care, which also impacts on the ability to recruit and retain staff. These factors combined are impacting the mental health of those leaving prisons, causing additional problems with drug dependency and homelessness, which results in repeat offending, which, according to recent research for The Times, is costing a staggering £26.3billion a year, with additional research from the Fair Chance Business Alliance (FCBA) suggesting that employment challenges that leave individuals with a criminal record unemployed or underpaid cost the UK economy over £11billion every year.

Documented success stories from other industries suggest that engagement, training and employment with those leaving the criminal justice system results in an engaged, diverse and successful workforce, as well as reducing re-offending rates substantially. Inspiration has come from the companies Timpsons, Balfour Beatty, and Greene King, and the charities No Going Back, Only A Pavement Away and The Twinning Project, alongside success from theatre companies already working with prison leavers, Clean Break, Synergy, Geese, Regeneration Theatre and the Prison Partnership Project. In early conversations with venues, theatre professionals and His Majesty's Prison and Probation Services (HMPPS), Edward Snape and Jo Hutchison concluded that the theatre industry and its backstage job opportunities could provide a conducive and stimulating environment for those leaving prisons, if our industry can engage with them as part of their rehabilitation journey in prison, support them as they leave and help them negotiate the complexities of employment as prison leavers.

“The reason why over time there are so many people in prisons is because of reoffending. You've got to get the reoffending levels down otherwise you're permanently in a state where you've got to keep building more prisons.” - Lord James Timpson, Minister of State for Prisons, Probation and Reducing Reoffending

“There is a real opportunity for the theatre industry to benefit from recruiting prison leavers who I know will be enthused by the career paths on offer in such a team led, collaborative, welcoming environment.” - Emily Thomas Governor, HMP ISIS & Founder, Untold

Trustees of Second Stage are Edward Snape, Colin Howes (Corporate Lawyer at Harbottle & Lewis, Charity Law Association member and Director of Comic Relief), Emily Thomas (Governor of HMP/YOI Isis) and Kash Bennett (Executive Director of Sonia Friedman Productions and former Managing Director and Producer of National Theatre Productions). Jo Hutchison is the Executive Director of Second Stage and Fiona Somerville is the Operations Manager. Actor Michael Balogun (The Lehman Trilogy for National Theatre, Romeo & Juliet for Jamie Lloyd Productions, Henry VI, Part 1 for the RSC) with a personal lived experience of the criminal justice system is the charity's first Patron/Ambassador. As Michael says, “Anything is possible!”

The Second Stage initiative sits within two of the government's missions: kickstarting economic growth; breaking down barriers to opportunity. In its work to engage with those leaving the criminal justice system, Second Stage offers an opportunity to explore a new community with a tolerant and welcoming workforce, who work collaboratively to deliver success via outcome focused teamwork. Working as part of a creative team with shared responsibilities is more rewarding than illegal activities and, with transferable skills from trades including carpentry, electrics, construction, hairdressing and sewing, prison-leavers might find a fast-paced and adrenalin-fuelled environment can also be found within the safer environment of an artistic community.

Initially, Second Stage will work in HMP Hollesley Bay in Suffolk and HMP Isis (YOI) in London, alongside their governors, employment leads, employment advisory boards, the New Futures Network and the probation services with through-the-gate support from the charity No Going Back, to promote the theatre and live events industry and jobs available in it.

These prisons are within the male estate and, while we will not leave the female estate behind, we have been advised to start with the male estate as they are in a position of crisis, with over 85,000 inhabitants vs the female estate which currently accommodates 5,000. However, Second Stage is looking to engage with them as the charity expands its programme.

Second Stage will support the employment teams in the participating theatres, technical companies, crewing companies and venues by its partnership with Offploy and with advice from CIPD (Chartered Institute of Professional Development) and FCBA (Fair Chance Business Alliance).

Second Stage will be measured for efficacy and success via a partnership with Dr Mary-Jane Budd and Allison Vitalis from the University of East London (Department of Psychology and Human Development). Using appropriate research methodology, they will evaluate the charity's work with prison-leavers providing an independent analysis of outcomes. For employers engaging with the Second Stage programme, an independent Social Value and Impact Report will also be produced, using an accredited Social Impact Methodology in partnership with the Department of Psychology and Human Development at the University of East London.

For further information, visit www.second-stage.org.