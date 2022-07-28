New Season From Boundless Theatre Kicks Off With ADDICTIVE BEAT in October

Boundless Theatre have announced an exciting year of bold new projects, all underpinned by their ethos of inspiring early career artists and connecting young adults with theatre. Along with their brand-new shows Addictive Beat by Dawn King and Flies by Charlie Josephine, Boundless Theatre bring new opportunities to teenagers to co-create and socialise around the UK.

In this explosive new play by award-winning writer Dawn King (The Trials, Donmar Warehouse; Foxfinder, The Ambassadors Theatre; Brave New World, UK Tour), love and music knits the bond between two best friends. Hiding behind their individual musical personas, Alex - a DJ - and Robbi - a singer-songwriter - are hungrily chasing admiration and integrity. As life gets tough, and success feels further and further away, both are challenged to face their inner most demons.

Whilst playing around with a track, they make something gloriously euphoric and wickedly addictive: a beat that could change their lives forever. However, with this new promise of potential and fame, the demons come ever closer. Both are forced to ask a crushing question: what is the high they are really chasing, and is the come down worth it?

Directed by Rob Drummer (for Boundless: Natives, Confidence, Radio Elusia) with an immersive staging at Dilston Gallery in Southwark Park and new music from DJ Anikdote (7 million + streams on Spotify), this new show is about creative obsessions, re-connecting with the world and whether chasing the high of being worshipped by millions is ever really enough. A unique production, Addictive Beat blurs the lines between theatre and live music. Boundless are also collaborating with music events ticketing platform DICE for the project, in an innovative partnership that aims to bring theatre to new audiences of music fans. The EP with songs from the show is available now on Spotify, just search for Addictive Beat by Boundless Theatre.

Boundless Boxes

This autumn, Boundless Theatre will also present their aspirations for new methods to co-create with young adults by launching Boundless Boxes. Funded by the King's College Civic Challenge, this new way of connecting 15-25-year-olds to culture and creative activities will welcome participants to engage creatively and interactively with Boundless Theatre's ideas.

The pandemic has made it increasingly difficult for young people to socialise. Creativity and access to culture can be a great way for young adults to develop both personally and socially. Boundless Boxes will bridge this socialisation gap by bringing cultural experiences and creative skills development to young adults where they are, in a variety of contexts and spaces. Fully launching in 2023, Boundless Boxes will travel the UK and welcome over 800 young adults with a fully co-created programme of activity.

Flies by Charlie Josephine

In spring 2023, Boundless Theatre and Shoreditch Town Hall will co-produce the world premiere of Flies by acclaimed writer Charlie Josephine (I, Joan, Globe Theatre; Bitch Boxer, Soho Theatre, Blush, UK Tour). The production, originally planned for October 2020 is an explosive take on the male gaze and how it continues to impact young women. Further details on the show will be announced later this year.