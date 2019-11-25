New Play THE FESTIVE SPIRIT Brings Festive Magic To The Holiday Season

The Festive Spirit, written by Lana O'Kell, will be showing for one night only in Manchester this December in a seasonal production that is sure to have everyone feeling all Christmassy.

Produced by A Fish in the Sea, the same company behind new political-based dramedy Drain this summer, the production is formed entirely of women on all sides of the creative team, and is being developed and devised in a premiere test run ahead of it's large scale production in Winter 2020.

Set over the course of one hour on Christmas Eve in an airport bar, the play tells the story of two women unhappy with their lot in life and where they have to be for the holidays. However, the arrival of a mysterious stranger offering to read their fortunes reveals hidden things for both women as they are forced to come face to face with the ghosts of their past as well as their present. The story plays off the tradition of a 'Ghost story for Christmas' and sees a supernatural twist to a heart-warming story. Filled with humour, as well as characters and stories we'd all recognise far too well from our own lives, the play is certain to leave everyone feeling in the 'festive spirit'.

The play manages to balance it's sad and reflective moments against it's quick humour and twists in an effortless way that will encourage audiences to reflect on their own past celebrations with smiles on their faces, and will definitely have you feeling excited for the holiday ahead.

In keeping with the intimate nature of the play, the pseudo-devised piece is to be performed in a small pub theatre space where the audience will be able to feel part of the story as it unfolds around them. Only an hour long, A Fish in the Sea (a company that aims to bring more opportunities to working class women in the creative arts) intends The Festive Spirit to be a short pre-Christmas performance everyone can enjoy.

Starring Imogen Clarke, Lisa Collins, Bethany Gregson, Lana O'Kell and Domonique Ward

December 21st 2019, 7pm. Gullivers Lounge, 109 Oldham St, Manchester M4 1LW

Tickets: £6

Tickets are available here or via our Facebook page





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You