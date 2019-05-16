New Film FORCE OF NATURE NATALIA to Premiere at the Curzon Mayfair

FORCE OF NATURE NATALIA is a thrilling new film documentary about Royal Ballet Principal Natalia Osipova directed by the BAFTA, Prix Italia and Grierson award-winning British arts documentary filmmaker GERALD FOX.



Regularly considered to be one of the world's greatest ever ballet dancers, Natalia Osipova is constantly in demand by audiences, ballet companies, choreographers, photographers and collaborators all over the world. Her time is beyond precious but director Gerald Fox has delivered the perfect treat for ballet fans, arts lovers and contemporary dance audiences with his superb film documentary which will have its UK cinema premiere at the Curzon Mayfair on Thursday June 6th.

Force of Nature Natalia follows a year in the life of this fabulous dancer. Fox takes the audience on a fascinating journey to the heart of the Royal Opera House, home of the Royal Ballet - through the labyrinthine backstage corridors to the airy studios - many named after ballet legends including Sir Frederick Ashton - to watch Osipova in the creation and rehearsal of some thrilling works: Russian prima ballerina Natalia Makarova's revival of La Bayadere which requires Osipova to dance both lead roles - Gamzatti and Nikiya - on alternate nights, a challenge that she grasps with relish; Arthur Pita's thrilling new dance/theatre work The Mother with the critically acclaimed dancer Jonathan Goddard which has its London premiere at the SouthBank on June 20th; Belgian choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui's new piece, Medusa, with the Royal Ballet which opens May 8th and finally, an up-close-and-personal glimpse of Natalia and her partner, Jason Kittelberger, rehearsing their new contemporary piece, I'm Fine.

Film audiences gain a real sense of how much goes into bringing a work of dance into the light while Natalia's rich dance history is explored through glorious clips of Royal Ballet productions of Swan Lake and Giselle as well as hitherto unseen footage from her personal archive. Focusing in on her tireless pursuit of the most challenging classical and contemporary roles, Gerry Fox's film shows that Osipova really is a force of nature in the dance world.

Premiere: June 6th at the Curzon Mayfair at 6.30pm + Q&A with Gerald Fox and Natalia Osipova

Sunday June 9th - extra screening at Curzon Mayfair at 3pm + Q&A with Gerald Fox and Natalia Osipova

Curzon Mayfair, 38 Curzon St, Mayfair, London W1J 7TY Tickets: www.curzoncinemas.com

UK-wide cinema release from June 7th

Sky Arts TV broadcast: June 18th

TRAILER: https://youtu.be/yRfDklgF6QI





