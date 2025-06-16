Milton Keynes International Festival Reveals Folk, Rock, Indie, and Pop Events

The biennial IF: Milton Keynes International Festival is back from 18 to 27 July. Once again, live folk, rock and pop are on the bill at The Stables Spiegeltent. whose ornate wood construction, stained glass, velvet drapes and mirrors make it one of the most atmospheric venues on the UK tour circuit.



Opening the proceedings are The Demon Barbers who are renowned for their electrifying fusion of traditional British folk music and high-energy dance and winners of the BBC Radio 2 Folk Award for Best Live Act. Saturday 19 July (UK)



Le Vent du Nord, one of the leading names in Québecois folk music, perform traditionally-based original songs on a glorious mix of fiddle, guitar, accordion, piano, bass and hurdy-gurdy with four-part vocal harmonies. Tuesday 22 July (Canada)



Legendary 2-Tone pioneers The Selecter, led by the incomparable Pauline Black OBE, bring their pure ska brilliance to the Festival with classics including On My Radio and Three Minute Hero. Support from Manny. Wednesday 23 July (UK)



Raw, energetic and straight from the heart of the Western Isles, Peat & Diesel deliver a night of unforgettable tunes, stories and unadulterated craic. Support from Fraser Morgan. Thursday 24 July, (UK)



Singer-songwriter Lucy Spraggan's blend of folk, indie-pop and acoustic sound paired with emotional lyrics have brought her a worldwide audience. This concert features new songs as well as some of her favourite tracks from the past 15 years. Support from Isabella Coulstock. Friday 25 July (UK)



Rock and soul artist Roachford has released 10 studio albums and several greatest hits collections, been sought after as a songwriter by the likes of Michael Jackson, Joss Stone and Chaka Khan, and toured consistently. Support from George Montague. Saturday 26 July (UK)



The Ceilidh Liberation Front - some of the UK's finest folk musicians and charismatic callers - combine music, dance and theatrics in their very own brand of ceilidh music, perfect for the Festival Wrap party. Sunday 27 July (UK)



And, throughout the Festival and totally free in the relaxed atmosphere of the Acoustic Stage at Festival Central, The Stables Sessions put a spotlight on new sounds, emerging talent and unsigned bands. Acts include Ben Jordan, Tremaine Dawkins, Smith & Brewer, Amy Birks, Octrain, Ebony Buckle, Blunden, Lilac Fall, Jinder, Meg Wilson, Sorrel Nation, Isabella Coulstock, Tom Duggan, Manny, Tinkers Lane, Wayland Smithy, Inlak'esh, Elizabeth & Jameson, Harrison Bond, The Florist, George Montague, Navaro, Natasha Seale, SAJE, Joe Miles, Amit Dattani, Wesson, Sunsinger & the High Seas, Dan Whitehouse and Slowfade. 18 – 27 July (UK)



Midsummer Place hosts three acts playing cool summer music in The Stables Midsummer Sessions – Ebony Buckle, Smith & Brewer and Manny. 19 July (UK)