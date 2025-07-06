Mercury Theatre Brings New Mercury Creatives Festival on August 9

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Mercury Theatre in Colchester has announced that they will hold their first Mercury Creatives Festival on Saturday 9 August, as part of their commitment to local creative development through Mercury Creatives. In the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, arts cuts, and ongoing precarity for freelancers, celebrated artists will be returning to Colchester to inspire the next generation of creatives — offering real-world insight, practical support, and a powerful sense of belonging.

Mercury Creatives Festival is a one-day creative takeover at the Mercury Theatre, spotlighting the extraordinary talent emerging from the East of England — and welcoming everyone passionate about theatre, growing their creative business and making work that matters. The festival will comprise of a full day of talks, workshops, masterclasses and panel events, as artists from Essex and beyond return to share their journeys, spark ideas, and support others starting out.

The festival is for both early-career artists or those simply curious about how theatre is made — the event is an invitation to learn, connect and celebrate with some of the UK’s most exciting voices. The speakers are proof that major success can start in local places like Essex, inspiring early-career and midcareer artists facing today's creative climate.

Panels & talks at the festival will include:

Olivier Award winners Amy Trigg & Waleed Akhtar – In-conversation on writing and performing your own work

Jenny Sealey OBE from Graeae Theatre Company – closing keynote speech

Panel talk with writers writing about Essex including Kenny Emson & Vickie Donoghue

Panel talk with creatives about making musicals including composer, musical director and performer Frew and movement director Chi-San Howard

UK leaders in devised verbatim theatre, The Paper Birds, discussing setting up and running a theatre company

The festival aims to be as accessible as possible, hosted in a relaxed environment with BSL interpretation. The day will also include practical workshops on tax, finance and self-promotion for creatives — giving tools to support practice sustainably. Tickets for the festival are £30 and go on sale on Friday 4 July at 10am.