Mental Health Musical To Be Staged At The Hope Mill Theatre

The brand new British musical 'Perfectly Ordinary' is to receive a limited run at the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester this July as part of the 'Powerhouse Plays' season of new work. Following a sold out run at the Guildford Fringe Festival in 2018, the piece returns with an all new production. Set on a psychiatric ward somewhere in the UK, we meet six patients and their nurse as we question what it really means to be 'normal'. Tickets are on sale now direct from the venue, with casting to be announced shortly. The show will then (in a separate production) tour Australia in late 2019.

Updates are posted regularly to both Twitter and Facebook @OrdinaryMusical

Support the production and read more about it's history via the GoFundMe Campaign.





