MY COUSIN RACHEL Continues On UK Tour At Richmond Theatre

Theatre Royal Bath Productions' new tour of My Cousin Rachel, Daphne Du Maurier's psychological thriller adapted for the stage by Joseph O'Connor and directed by Anthony Banks, will have its opening night for press on 4 February at Richmond Theatre.

Helen George (Trixie Franklin in Call The Midwife) stars in the title role. The cast is completed by Simon Shepherd, Jack Holden, Christopher Hollis, John Lumsden, Sean Murray and Aruhan Galieva. The production is currently playing at Sheffield Lyceum until 25 January and continues to Chichester Festival Theatre from 28 January to 1 February and Richmond Theatre from 3 to 8 February 2020, with opening night for press on 4 February.

My Cousin Rachel by Daphne Du Maurier, author of Rebecca and Don't Look Now, enthralled readers when it was first published in 1951 and went on to become an international bestseller. This acclaimed stage adaptation by Joseph O'Connor premiered at Dublin's Gate Theatre in 2012 and now returns to the stage in a brand new production. The novel was also adapted for film in 2017.

Murderess, seducer, thief, enchantress - or merely a woman intent on survival? Alluring, exotic and unconventional, Countess Rachel Sangalletti travels from Florence to the Ashley Estate in Cornwall, home of her recently deceased husband. Her presence in the house arouses dark suspicions and uncontrollable desires, not least in young Philip, cousin and heir to the Ashley home. Feverish passion battles reason in this classic Gothic romance set in the wild landscape of the rock-ribbed Cornish coast.

Tour Dates

Monday 20 January - Saturday 25 January 2020

Sheffield Lyceum

55 Norfolk Street, Sheffield S1 1DA

Box Office: 0114 249 6000

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Tuesday 28 January - Saturday 1 February 2020

Chichester Festival Theatre

Oaklands Park, Wellington Road, Chichester PO19 6AP

Box office: 01243 781312

www.cft.org.uk

Monday 3 February - Saturday 8 February 2020

Press night: Tuesday 4 February

Richmond Theatre

The Green, Richmond, TW9 1QJ

Box Office: 0844 871 7651

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/richmond-theatre





