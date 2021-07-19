Lyric Hammersmith Theatre Announces New Leadership Team Appointments

The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre has announced new leadership team appointments that will take the Lyric forward following the successful reopening of the theatre with current critically acclaimed production Out West.

Amy Belson is appointed Executive Director having served as Interim Executive Director since February 2021. Previously she worked at the Royal Shakespeare Company and Soho Theatre, having started her career at the Lyric before returning in 2018 as Director of Communications & Sales. Having worked together over the past two years, Amy will join Rachel O'Riordan, the Lyric's Artistic Director and Chief Executive, to lead the theatre.

Four new trustees will also be joining the Lyric's Board bringing new talent and skills to the existing Board chaired by Lisa Burger; Rondette Amoy Smith, Lameya Chaudhury, Professor Farah Kerim-Cooper and Derek Richards. They join existing trustees Cllr Jonathan Caleb-Landy, Cllr Sue Fennimore, David Greig, Cllr Bora Kwon, Kamran Mallick, Liz Elston Mayhew, Julie Molloy, Cllr Patricia Quigley and David Sharkey.

Tanika Gupta cements her artistic connection with the Lyric by joining current Lyric Artistic Associates Tinuke Craig, Philip McMahon and Nina Steiger. Her critically acclaimed adaptation of Ibsen's A Doll's House opened Rachel O'Riordan's first season as Artistic Director, which has recently been added to the Edexcel GCSE curriculum. Her new play The Overseas Student has reopened the theatre as part of Out West, which runs at the Lyric until Saturday 24 July and is co-directed by Rachel O'Riordan and Diane Page.

Lisa Burger, Chair of the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre said, 'I'm delighted to be announcing the appointment of Amy Belson as Executive Director joining Rachel O' Riordan, Artistic Director and Chief Executive. Amy has been an outstanding Director of Communications for the Lyric and has shown her ability, drive and commitment to the Lyric's mission and values over the last year. After the challenges of COVID I'm so pleased that we can look forward to the Lyric's exciting plans for the future knowing they are in the hands of such a strong and proven Executive team.

I'm also very happy today to welcome Tanika Gupta who joins Rachel's team of Artistic Associates and Rondette Amoy Smith, Lameya Chaudhury Farah Karim-Cooper and Derek Richards as Trustees to the Board. They bring a wide breadth of skills and a shared passion for the Lyric and the role it plays as a theatre in society."

Rachel O'Riordan, Artistic Director and CEO of the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre said, "I am delighted that Amy Belson is the new Executive Director of the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre. Amy's energy, commitment and talent are inspiring, and I look forward to evolving our working relationship over the next years. After a difficult period for our industry, Amy's appointment alongside new Artistic Associate Tanika Gupta, four trustees, and the recently appointed Nicholai La Barrie to the new role of Associate Director is a positive and welcome development. I look forward to leading the Lyric with Amy, and in partnership the whole team, to recovery and growth. The Lyric is a very special theatre; we now look to the future with confidence and ambition."

Amy Belson said, "The Lyric gave me my first permanent paid job in theatre - I am honoured that I can give back to the theatre that gave me that first opportunity and continue to build the Lyric's work in providing pathways for our future theatre makers and leaders. I look forward to continuing to work with Rachel building on the actions we've put in place through our commitment to change and ensuring a long and successful future for this vital theatre at the heart of West London."

Rondette Amoy Smith said, "It is absolutely an honour to be appointed as a Trustee of the Lyric. The organisation's mission to uplift our communities and inspire generations to come speaks volumes to its mission and values. As a leader in the diversity, equity and inclusion space, I look forward to partnering with the Lyric to advance it's impact and continue to make a true difference for so many."

Lameya Chaudhury said, "I'm delighted with my appointment as Trustee at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre. A leading creative institution that plays a vital and active role in providing pathways between young people and the creative arts sector. Their mission to tackle inequality by providing opportunities to young people and the community is aligned to where I feel I can add value and share my expertise with a charity I am passionate about."

Tanika Gupta said, "I am delighted to be an Artistic Associate at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre. It is a beautiful stage with a trailblazing Artistic Director in Rachel O'Riordan and her excellent team. I look forward to working alongside everyone in the coming year, supporting great theatre and brilliant artists."

Derek Richards said, "The Lyric has long been one of my absolutely favourite destinations for the kind of experience I ask for from theatre. I know that what lies behind that is its commitment to platforming new voices and placing talent and community development at the centre of its work and not as a peripheral add-on. There is great potential within the building and organisation for grabbing and running with the opportunities that digital creation presents for its mission and I feel honoured and excited about being invited to join them in their journey on this new road for the arts in general."