London's The Cause Announce First Birthday, 20,000 Raised For Charity, and Key Parties

The Cause, London's DIY dance space that has turned the tables for London clubbing since opening one year ago, has its first (and only) birthday coming up, 20,000 raised for its charity partners and the next 3 months full of bookings.

Unannounced parties:

The day and night birthday party coined 'XXX' will be spread across its five areas, two outdoor and three indoor, kicking off at 8am on Saturday 26th May with a friends & family brunch and be the first of a number of shows to keep the headliners completely unannounced. The line-up will feature residents from the clubs key parties, Adonis, Tribes, Syzygy & The Model, alongside 12 artists billed as XXX only and one announced headliner, Amsterdam duo Spokenn AKA Ferro & Reiss, responsible for their cities immense VBX parties.



The Cause's co-founder Eugene Wild commented on the reasons as to why they want to keep the rest under wraps There's a whole load of reasons as to why we've kept this under wraps. Primarily we're 100% DIY. We do most things ourselves at the club, with a very small team. Dealing with the logistics of flights, hotels, ground transport on our birthday isn't ideal, we'd rather be on the dancefloor with our phones off, lost in the moment of what we have built, celebrating our birthday, on our terms.



Eugene then goes on to say Keeping headliners under wraps also gives us flexibility. We are a small independent venue and there is no way we can afford to stack the line-up like we have. There's a lot of amazing artists playing within a 50 mile radius of our space, so we can save costs, save logistics and stack the line-up. Flights from Chicago, Romania and Germany aren't cheap.



We hope this model will keep us financially stable during our final furlong. We're due to close in January. If in the unlikely event we last longer, we will be running on very minimal notice, unable to book headliners months in advance. We hope this show will lay the foundations for the end of our first chapter, however prolonged this may or may not be.



For the future XXX shows, The Cause we will be offering some big players the chance to express themselves outside of the expectations of larger shows. The XXX parties will also offer peak time slots to local talent who have amazed the team, bring back favourites that can be relied on, and keep talent to those that really want to play, with a focus on the music and vibe. The Cause hopes this anonymity will allow them to book a wider range of artists without falling into brackets, exposing new sounds, educating dancers and giving new experiences.



This approach to the club will be road tested this weekend at the club's hugely popular homo-erotic rave Adonis who have also chosen not to announce three of its headliners.



Alongside the birthday, The Cause has a plethora of artists booked over the next few months including the 'founding father of house' Lil 'Louis, Patrice Baumel, Michael Mayer, Nicolas Lutz, Priku, Zenker Brothers, Terrence Fixmer, Lakuti, Ion Ludwig and a special guest from a:rpia:r ( of RPR soundsystem).

The charity:

After launching 12 months ago, The Cause pledged to raise over 25,000 so far for its charity partners CALM and MIND in Haringey, having raised 20,000 so far they plan on exceeding that target within the next few months. Having proved to the wider community that running a club that gives back is possible, The Cause has now been granted a license extension to January 2020.

Key events:

Friday 3rd May - Bread & Butter with DJ Wild!, Janeret & more

Saturday 4th May - Keep On Dancing with Tobi Neumann, Luca Cazal, Clouds of Kouros

Sunday 5th May - Adonis Day & Night - Lakuti, Omer, Brawther, Volte-Face & 3 surprise guests

Friday 10th May - Fragments presents Toto Chiavetta (Innervisions) - Extended Set

Saturday 11th May - Uundersound - The Closing Party with Binh & Nicolas Lutz all night long

Friday 17th May - E:late presents Justin Cudmore

Saturday 18th May - Unbound with Zenker Brothers, Object Blue, Tasha

Saturday 25th May - Art of Dark with DJ Koolt, Etienne, Colin Chiddle & more

Friday 31st May - The RRP presents Kompakt with Michael Mayer, Patrice Baumel & Anii

Saturday 8th June - Codeword: Inigo Kennedy & Blind Observatory

Saturday 15th June - The Cause presents Lil 'Louis - the founding father of house.

Saturday 22nd June - Motz 12 Hour rave with Terrence Fixmer, SHXCXCHCXSH & more

Saturday 29th June - Warm Up's Summer Party (Outdoor Day & Night)

Saturday 20th July - SYZYGY with VERY special guest [a:rpia:r], ViceVersa (Eastenderz) & more

Saturday 27th July - Solis - Ion Ludwig (Extended Live), Priku (Extended Set), Truly Madly & The Ghost





