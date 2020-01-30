Liz Kingsman to Debut Solo Show at VAULT FESTIVAL February 2020

Liz Kingsman will debut her solo comedy show, entitled One-Woman Show, at VAULT Festival on 19, 20, and 21 February 2020 - a comedy take on the most zeitgeisty genre in theatre right now.

Liz Kingsman - one third of critically acclaimed sketch group Massive Dad debuts her searingly honest one-woman odyssey (normal play). A bold, irreverent, raw, moving and triumphant celebration of adjectives, this blurb will nail down nothing. So unflinching you'll be begging for a flinch.

Liz is an actor, writer and improviser. She can be seen in C5/Netflix comedy Borderline, BAFTA-nominated ITV2 sitcom Timewasters, and topical Channel 4 comedies Ballot Monkeys and Power Monkeys. She is one-third of critically acclaimed comedy group Massive Dad, described in The Observer as "Searingly honest, bitingly funny: the female millennials changing comedy". Writing credits include Merman series Down from London (winner of Best Film, LOCO), So Beano (SKY), @Elevenish (ITV), and Tonightly (ABC).

She performs improv with The Free Association and Sorry - both of which are at VAULT Festival 2020.




