Little Angel Theatre Announces Puppet Picnic Festival

The two-week festival of outdoor performances and workshops takes place 24 August - 3 September.

As Little Angel Theatre's doors are still closed, they're heading out across Upper Street to Islington Square for a two-week festival of outdoor performances and workshops, from 24 August - 3 September.

Little Angel will be reviving their production of David Walliams and Tony Ross's picture book The Slightly Annoying Elephant, about a young boy who unwittingly adopts an elephant from the zoo, only to have him turn up on his doorstep for a visit. The show had been on a UK tour earlier this year before it was cut short due to the pandemic. It is aimed at children ages 3-8.

The theatre will also be running craft workshops, and will be inviting visiting artists with their own shows, including:

• Seb Mayer's Don Quixote (pictured): a retelling of Cervantes' famous Spanish Knight and his nemesis. Aimed at ages 5-11.

• Smoking Apples Theatre Company's Arbor the Tree: an 18ft tall puppet who tells the story of a tree forced from his home due to deforestation, with a powerful environmental message. Aimed at ages 4-11.

• Judith Hope's The Cloud Travellers: Giant, walkabout puppets that passers-by of all ages will be able to meet for free during the festival.

Little Angel Theatre have partnered with Islington Square to deliver the event in their outdoors space. Two local businesses, Maggie and Rose and Megan's at the Sorting Office, will be providing picnics for guests to enjoy during the performances.

Safety is the theatre's absolute priority. All performances will be outside and socially distanced, and there will be extra safety measures in place, including temperature checks of all staff and audience members, testing of key staff members, regular cleaning, a socially distanced queuing system and no cash transactions.

Little Angel Theatre's Artistic Director, Samantha Lane, said, "We're thrilled to be making a return to live performance after five long months of closure. I can't wait to welcome families who have been missing live theatre, for a fun, exciting and safe experience. Thanks to Islington Square and Islington Council for all their support in making this happen."

