Listen: Paapa Essiedu and More Join Latest Episodes of THAT PODCAST

Storyglass and ETT announce the full line up for the six episode series of their new magazine-style podcast that tells the story of a nation and a world in rapid transition. The series features more than 100 artists, commentators and thought leaders, with 23 commissions, performances from some of the UK's most exciting names in contemporary arts and entertainment, and testimonies from the public. The first episode is available now, with episodes released weekly.

ETT Artistic Director, Richard Twyman, today said, "In That Podcast we look to artists and thinkers to help us make sense of the last year and show us the possible futures that lie ahead. Using storytelling, conversation and testimony we dive into how the pandemic has affected our lives in a myriad of surprising, unexpected and inspiring ways and dream of a better future. It's an epic and ambitious project, showcasing the work of so many unique voices, that celebrates a multiplicity of experience whilst striving to capture the essence of who we are today."

Robert Delamere, Storyglass, Executive Producer, today said "That Podcast is a bold jump into the new - a true festival of Britain - awash with talent and creativity, truly representative and cross-generational. It's a huge body of work that embraces who we are as a nation, exploring what we have been through and what we are facing in the future."

Hosted by Sophie Duker, Episode 1 delves into the weird and wonderful world of dreamscapes, hallucinations and nightmares - with performers including Paapa Essiedu, and conversations with director of the DrEAMSLab research centre Dr Caroline Horton, and gal-dem CEO Mariel Richards.

Episode 2 is hosted by Desiree Burch and examines rituals, relationships, sex, and bodies, with contributors including Travis Alabanza, Richard Herring and Ella Hickson.

Hosted by Chris McCausland, Episode 3 explores the nature of kindness during a pandemic and what will and must change going forward - with guests including QuarantineChat founder Danielle Baskin, and new work from Athena Stevens.

Episode 4, hosted by Nish Kumar, covers the pull of Wanderlust during a lockdown, and features contributions from comedian Jordan Brookes, travel writer Jini Reddy and playwright Sami Ibrahim.

Hosted by Terry Gilliam, Episode 5 jumps down the rabbit hole of conspiracy theories, with guests Mark Kermode and Open Democracy's Mary Fitzgerald, and new work from playwrights Gary Owen and Stef Smith.

The series concludes with Episode 6, hosted by Remona Aly, looking at what we have lost over the last year, and the rituals that can help us say goodbye, with new commissions written and performed by former Children's Laureate Michael Rosen and comedian Jack Rooke.