Line-up Announced For BEAM2020

Today, Mercury Musical Developments and Musical Theatre Network, in partnership with Royal & Derngate Northampton, are delighted to announce the line-up for their upcoming BEAM2020 showcase. BEAM2020 is the UK's leading showcase for new British musical theatre writing and will take place on Thursday 26th March and Friday 27th March 2020 at Royal & Derngate, Northampton.

Alongside presentations of 41 new musicals in development, BEAM will include masterclasses, networking opportunities, panel discussions and an evening, public-facing showcase in association with ALP's Signal on Thursday 26th March. BEAM2020 is the largest marketplace of its kind - bringing together key industry figures and talent. BEAM will contribute to three years of developing new musical theatre by a consortium led by Royal & Derngate, funded by an Ambition for Excellence grant from Arts Council England. You can book tickets for BEAM2020 at www.royalandderngate.co.uk/whats-on/beam2020/ or by ringing 01604 624811.

The following new British musicals will receive a 25 minute showcase at BEAM2020:

BLACK POWER DESK

By Urielle Klein-Mekong (Writer / Composer) and Richard Melkonian (Co-Composer / MD)

Black Power Desk is produced by Steph Weller and directed by Miranda Cromwell

FAT BOY SWIM

By Catherine Forde (Writer) and Michael John McCarthy (Composer), aka. Visible Fictions.

Fat Boy Swim is produced by Laura Penny and directed by Dougie Irvine

GIN CRAZE

By April De Angelis (Book / Lyrics) and Lucy Rivers (Music / Lyrics)

ON HOSTILE GROUND

By Darren Clark (Lyricist), Michael Henry (Composer / Lyricist) and Juliet Gilkes Romero (Bookwriter)

On Hostile Ground is directed by Charlie Westenra, with dramaturgy by Charlie Westenra

PERFECT PITCH MUSICALS will also present an array of new British musicals in a 25 minute showcase, produced by Andy Barnes and Wendy Barnes.

YOU AND I

By Cordelia O'Driscoll (Composer / Lyricist / Musical Director) and Tom Williams (Book)

You and I is produced by Jack Robertson and directed by Elin Schofield

The following new British musicals will receive a 10 minute showcase at BEAM2020:

AKHENATEN

By Tom Brennan (Director / Writer), Tom Crosley-Thorne (Composer / Writer) and Jack Drewry (Musical Director / Writer)

THE ART OF SKIPPING

By Eleanor Griffiths (Composer / Lyricist)

THE BLACKFRIARS BOYS

By Sarah Middleton (Bookwriter / Lyricist) and Josh Sneesby (Composer / Lyricist)

BACK IN THE DAYTIMER

By Ajay Srivastav (Composer / Lyricist) and Sumerah Srivastava (Bookwriter)

BOMBAY SUPERSTAR

By Samir Bhamra (Writer)

Bombay Superstar is directed by Samir Bhamra and produced by Phizzical

BRISTOL BUS BOYCOTT

By Tim Sutton (Composer / Lyricist) and Roy Williams (Bookwriter / Lyricist)

Bristol Bus Boycott is produced by China Plate, conceived and directed by Christopher Haydon

CANON

By Jessica Butcher (Writer) and Anoushka Lucas (Composer / Lyricist)

Canon is directed by Jessica Edwards

CARNATION FOR A SONG

By Joseph Atkins (Composer / Lyricist) and Megan Cronin (Writer / Director)

Carnation For A Song is produced by Imogen Brodie and Dan de la Motte

COOPERS HILL CHEESE ROLLING AND WAKE

By Patrick Steed (Composer) and Mike Stocks (Bookwriter / Lyricist)

COVEN

By Rebecca Brewer (Writer / Performer) and Daisy Chute (Writer / Performer)

FOLLOW THE LIGHT

By Ruth Chan (Story / Composer), Jonathan Man (Story / Dramaturg) and Simon Wu (Book / Lyrics)

GO FORTH AND SLAY

By Darren Clark (Composer / Lyricist / MD) and Anne-Marie Piazza (Bookwriter / Actor)

A HISTORY OF PAPER

By Oliver Emanuel (Bookwriter / Lyricist) and Gareth Williams (Composer)

IF I AM REAL

By Kate Marlais (Composer) and Alex Young (Writer)

AN IMPROBABLE MUSICAL

Improvised by the company - a different show every time.

IN THESE WALLS

By Zara Nunn (Composer / Lyricist)

KEMPTON BUNTON

By Luke Bateman (Composer), Richy Hughes (Lyricist) and Richard Voyce (Bookwriter)

THE LAST POST

By Henry Jenkinson (Composer / Lyricist) and Ellen Robertson (Bookwriter / Lyricist)

LESBIAN PIRATES!

By Natasha Sutton Williams (Writer / Composer / Performer)

Lesbian Pirates! is produced by Steph Weller, with music performed by Phil Blandford

LOVE THY FRO

By Stephen Adu-Ontoh (Writer), Casey Elisha (Writer), Malachi Green (Writer) and Enoch Ronald Nsubuga (Writer)

THE PHASE

By Meg McGrady (Writer / Composer) and Zoe Morris (Writer / Lyricist)

The Phase is produced by James Leggat and Katie Wilmore, with musical direction by Jake Pople

THE RHYTMICS

By Poppy Burton-Morgan (Writer / Director) and Ben Glasstone (Composer / Lyricist)

THE RUSH

By Ben Goddard (Composer / MD) and Peter Rowe (Bookwriter / Lyricist / Director)

SCOUTS! THE MUSICAL

By Sam Cochrane (Bookwriter / Lyricist / Co-Director / Producer) and David Fallon (Composer / Lyricist / MD), aka. Gigglemug Theatre

SISTER

By Nishla Smith (Creator / Composer)

Sister is arranged and musically directed by Tom Harris with visual design by Luca Shaw

SHE DEVIL!

By Hannah-Jane Fox (Composer / Lyricist), Andrew Holdsworth (Composer / Lyricist) and Nigel Planer (Bookwriter)

She Devil! is produced by Rina Gill and Gary McQuinn.

SHIPTON

By Daniel Foxx (Writer), Tim Gilvin (Composer) and Robyn Grant (Bookwriter / Lyricist), aka. Fat Rascal Theatre

SHONA

By Neo Vilakazi (Composer / Writer)

SPARROW GIRL

By Maimuna Memon (Composer / Lyricist)

SOUTHBOUND

By Kate Mulgrew (Bookwriter) and Vikki Stone (Composer / Lyricist / MD)

STAGES

By Christian Czornyj (Bookwriter / Composer / Lyricist)

Stages is directed by Adam Lenson

Y TYLWYTH

By Gwyneth Glyn (Writer) and Twm Morys (Writer / Composer)

Y Tylwyth is directed by Angharad Lee, with dramaturgy from Angharad Lee

UNTITLED

By Ellie Coote (Bookwriter) and Jack Godfrey (Composer / Lyricist)

Untitled is produced by Vicky Graham

THE VELVETEEN DAUGHTER

Jen Green (Bookwriter / Composer / Lyricist) and Caroline Wigmore (Bookwriter / Composer / Lyricist)

WASTERS

By Jim Barne (Composer), Kit Buchan (Bookwriter / Lyricist) and Poppy Burton-Morgan (Bookwriter / Director)





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You