LAMDA MishMash Festival To Debut In Spring 2022

LAMDA (London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art) today announces that submissions for the inaugural LAMDA MishMash Festival will open on Friday 19 November. The three-day festival has been established to celebrate self-created work and provide a new platform for graduates of the drama school to forge their own careers within the creative skills sector.

Running at LAMDA's west London campus from Friday 29 April to Sunday 1 May 2022, the final programme aims to present challenging, inspiring and thought-provoking stories from emerging artists. The festival will also feature a series of workshops and panel talks discussing wider issues surrounding making your own work and entrepreneurship within the creative industry. There are 21 paid commissions available for any form of live art, with 10-, 20-, and 40-minute performance slots available.

Emily Carewe, LAMDA MishMash Festival founder & director, said:

"I'm so excited that LAMDA MishMash will finally take place in 2022, having been postponed due to the pandemic. It has never felt more important for creative artists to have a platform to take risks and experiment. We want this event to be a space for new narratives, unheard voices and challenging ideas, celebrating the LAMDA community and beyond. I'm looking forward to receiving the applications and supporting theatre-makers as they develop their ideas."

The development of new work is an integral part of LAMDA's curriculum. Students have the opportunity to work with established writers and directors to develop new plays and audio dramas, as well as being encouraged to create their own work for the drama school's internal events such as the annual Winter Concert. LAMDA MishMash will expand on this ethos, supporting alumni beyond graduation to develop their own work. The MishMash Festival team will be providing four free internal workshops to current students over the next year to help them develop initial ideas and supporting the pipeline of talent for the festival in future years.

LAMDA MishMash Festival is produced by 2017 graduate Emily Carewe, with 2020 graduates Selina Jones and Leanne Henlon as Assistant Producers. The festival is generously supported by the Genesis Foundation's Kickstart Fund.

The full criteria and application for LAMDA MishMash is available at lamda.ac.uk. The deadline for applications is Friday 17 December.