Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company Cancels THE BROWNING VERSION Due to Increasing COVID-19 Absenses

Due to an increasing number of Covid-enforced absences, the Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company / Fiery Angel Production of The Browning Version at Riverside Studios has had to be cancelled.

Despite all company members observing strict Covid protocols, multiple company members have been robbed of more than two thirds of the limited rehearsal time. Some isolating, some actually unwell. The first run through was conducted with only four of the seven cast members able or allowed to perform. With a short run impossible to extend due to limited cast availability, delay is impractical. Therefore the difficult decision to cancel has been made.

"We have been so grateful for the public support for this production, and we are very sorry to have to make this decision," a statement from the company reads. "We are deeply disappointed by this outcome, and hope very much to return to the magnificent Riverside Studios, and its loyal audiences, when circumstances allow."

If you booked directly with Riverside Studios you will be automatically refunded. The box office team will begin processing refunds first thing in the morning. If you booked via a ticket agent or third party they will contact you to arrange a refund.

RADA, for whom the production was dedicated to raising funds, will receive instead a donation from the Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company.