Kaleb Cooper's THE WORLD ACCORDING TO KALEB to Embark on UK Tour

Kaleb Cooper shot to fame overnight on Prime Video series, Clarkson’s Farm.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

Kaleb Cooper, Chipping Norton’s finest celebrity farmer and Sunday Times’ best-selling author will be leaving the familiarity of his beloved Chipping Norton and heading out on the road for his first ever theatre tour  in January 2024 with – The World According To Kaleb – Kaleb Goes On Tour.

Kaleb, who shot to fame in the Prime Video series Clarkson’s Farm, made headline news recently with an initial announcement on his social media channels that he would be appearing at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on 22 February 2024. Following a huge response, Kaleb  has decided to conquer his fear of the unknown, and confirms, in association with NLP Ltd, that the 33-date tour will kick off with three shows, not too far from home, at Cheltenham’s Everyman Theatre on 25-27 January and continue through March 2024.

Kaleb Cooper said: “I’m so excited to be hitting the road and going on a real live theatre tour. I’m lucky to do what I love and am still busy farming and working hard. But I always say you never stop learning. So I’m ready to push myself – literally – outside Chippy and put on a show that’s full of fun and farming. I can’t wait to get stuck in, share some of what I’ve learnt in life so far, and most importantly, have a laugh with you all. Hope to see you there!”

Kaleb has captured the hearts of viewers around the world with his often-frustrating quest to teach Jeremy Clarkson a thing or two about farming, as well as his amusing comments on life, the universe and everything in between. First and foremost a farmer, Kaleb is now learning something new himself and will be treating audiences to a rip-roaring riot of a show.

Fans can expect Kaleb’s strong views on many things – including sheep (‘stupid’), Jeremy Clarkson (f***ing idiot’), goats (‘they’re a proper good clear-up animal – they eat everything – no wonder they taste horrible’), New York (‘if it’s like London where there are no tractors, that’s no good’), famous people, why farming is the best job in the world and, crucially, personal style, such as hair - especially his own!

Despite his surprise status as a household name, Kaleb is still the same down to earth, hard-working farmer, with his feet firmly on the ground. He will give audiences the chance to participate in some rather interesting rural pastimes during the show, as well as highlighting some of the many challenges that British farmers face today and perhaps share how we can all help to make a difference and support them. 

With often-unwitting humour, deadpan delivery and unique observations, Kaleb is venturing to a town near you, to tell it like he sees it!

Tickets are on sale now 



Kaleb Cooper's THE WORLD ACCORDING TO KALEB to Embark on UK Tour

