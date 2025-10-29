KPOP DEMON HUNTA’Z LIVE Comes To Bradford

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



KPop Demon Hunta'z Live will come to Bradford Live on Saturday 10 January 2026, delivering a high-energy, concert-style performance that blends K-POP inspired dance, live audience interaction, and theatrical flair.

Across two dynamic acts, the Hunters lead the crowd through explosive choreography, playful banter, and immersive games that transform the audience into part of the show.

Featuring full-length dance routines, freestyle moments, audience dance interaction, and even a mini catwalk competition, the tribute delivers more than just music, it creates an unforgettable experience. With costumes, sound, lights, and battle-style formations, the Hunters bring a fantasy world to life on stage.

The show runs approximately 70 minutes (plus intermission), keeping energy levels high while engaging fans of all ages. It's the perfect mix of tribute performance, interactive entertainment, and K-POP spectacle, leaving every audience member feeling like a true Demon Hunter.