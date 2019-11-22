Julia Donaldson's ZOG Returns To The Stage In 2020
Zog is roaring back to the stage in 2020! The smash hit stage adaptation from Freckle Productions (the team behind Tiddler and Other Terrific Tales and Tabby McTat) is returning for a UK Tour and promises to be bigger, brighter and more roar-some than ever before. With brand new songs from Joe Stilgoe (The Jungle Book, The Midnight Gang) and directed by Emma Kilbey, Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's much-loved Zog is a magical production for all ages.
Large in size, and keen in nature, Zog is so eager to win a golden star at Madam Dragon's school, where dragons learn all the things that dragons need to know. Zog tries so very hard, perhaps too hard, and he bumps, burns and roars his way through years one, two and three. Luckily, the plucky Princess Pearl patches him up ready to face his biggest challenge yet...a duel with knight, Sir Gadabout the Great!
Zog was first published in 2010 and won the Galaxy National Children's Book of the Year Award. It has gone on to become a perennial bestseller. On Christmas Day 2018, Magic Light Pictures premiered an animated film of Zog on BBC One featuring an all-star cast, following their award-winning films The Gruffalo, Room on the Broom and Stick Man.
Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler are the UK's number one picture book pair and are creators of many modern classics, including The Gruffalo which is in 75 languages.
The 2020 cast features Billy Mahoney as Zog, Lois Glenister as Princess Pearl, Benedict Hastings as Sir Gadabout and Asha Cornelia Cluer as Madam Dragon. The cast also includes Tara Harris and Danielle Whittaker. The cast of actor-puppeteers bring the world of Zog to life with handcrafted puppets designed and created by Little Angel Theatre co-founder Lyndie Wright.
Zog is directed by Emma Kilbey with songs by Joe Stilgoe. It is designed by Katie Sykes with lighting design by Ric Mountjoy, puppetry design by Lyndie Wright and orchestrations and musical direction by Paul Herbert.
Suitable for children and families of all ages.
Tour Dates
Thursday 6 - Saturday 8 February 2020
The Capitol, Horsham
Box Office: www.thecapitolhorsham.com
Wednesday 12 - Saturday 15 February 2020
King's Theatre, Edinburgh
Box Office: www.capitaltheatres.com
Monday 17 - Tuesday 18 February 2020
St David's Hall, Cardiff
Box Office: www.stdavidshallcardiff.co.uk
Wednesday 19 - Friday 21 February 2020
Brighton Dome
Box Office: www.brightondome.org
Saturday 22 - Sunday 23 February 2020
Artsdepot, North Finchley
Box Office: www.artsdepot.co.uk
Tuesday 25 - Wednesday 26 February 2020
The Plowright Theatre, Scunthorpe
Box Office: www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk
Friday 28 February - Sunday 1 March 2020
Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield
Box Office: www.thelbt.org
Tuesday 3 - Wednesday 4 March 2020
Becks Theatre, Hayes
Box Office: www.becktheatre.org.uk
Thursday 5 - Saturday 7 March 2020
Fairfield Halls, Croydon
Box Office: www.fairfield.co.uk
Tuesday 10 - Wednesday 11 March 2020
Palace Theatre, Southend
Box Office: www.southendtheatres.org.uk
Saturday 14 - Sunday 15 March 2020
Watford Colosseum
Box Office: www.watfordcolosseum.co.uk
Wednesday 18 - Thursday 19 March 2020
Stafford Gatehouse
Box Office: www.staffordgatehousetheatre.co.uk
Saturday 21 - Sunday 22 March 2020
Gala Theatre, Durham
Box Office: www.galadurham.co.uk
Monday 23 - Tuesday 24 March 2020
Lincoln New Theatre Royal
Box Office: www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk
Friday 27 - Sunday 29 March 2020
Oldham Coliseum
Box Office: www.coliseum.org.uk
Monday 30 - Tuesday 31 March 2020
Dundee Rep
Box Office: www.dundeerep.co.uk
Monday 6 - Tuesday 7 April 2020
Chesterfield Winding Wheel Theatre
Box Office: www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk
Friday 3 - Sunday 5 April 2020
Venue Cymru
Box Office: www.venuecymru.co.uk
Wednesday 8 - Saturday 11 April 2020
Liverpool Playhouse
Box Office: www.everymanplayhouse.com
Tuesday 14 - Saturday 18 April 2020
Bristol Old Vic
Box Office: www.bristololdvic.org.uk
Tuesday 21 - Wednesday 22 April 2020
Castle Theatre, Wellingborough
Box Office: www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk
Friday 24 - Sunday 26 April 2020
Victoria Theatre, Halifax
Box Office: www.victoriatheatre.co.uk
Monday 27 - Tuesday 28 April 2020
The Forum, Barrow
Box Office: www.theforumbarrow.co.uk
Saturday 2 - Sunday 3 May 2020
Exeter Northcott Theatre
Box Office: www.exeternorthcott.co.uk
Tuesday 5 - Wednesday 6 May 2020
Radlett Centre
Box Office: www.radlettcentre.co.uk
Friday 8 - Sunday 10 May 2020
Kings Theatre, Portsmouth
Box Office: www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk
Monday 11 - Wednesday 13 May 2020
Gulbenkian, Canterbury
Box Office: www.thegulbenkian.co.uk
Saturday 16 - Sunday 17 May 2020
New Theatre, Peterborough
Box Office: www.newtheatre-peterborough.com
Tuesday 19 - Wednesday 20 May 2020
Hertford Theatre
Box Office: www.hertfordtheatre.com
Friday 22 - Sunday 24 May 2020
Leeds Town Hall
Box Office: www.leedstownhall.co.uk
Tuesday 26 - Sunday 31 May 2020
Rose Theatre, Kingston
Box Office: www.rosetheatrekingston.org
Tuesday 21 - Friday 24 August 2020
Sage Gateshead
Box Office: www.sagegateshead.com
Tuesday 28 - Sunday 16 August 2020
The Lowry, Salford
Box Office: www.thelowry.com