Julia Donaldson's ZOG Returns To The Stage In 2020

Zog is roaring back to the stage in 2020! The smash hit stage adaptation from Freckle Productions (the team behind Tiddler and Other Terrific Tales and Tabby McTat) is returning for a UK Tour and promises to be bigger, brighter and more roar-some than ever before. With brand new songs from Joe Stilgoe (The Jungle Book, The Midnight Gang) and directed by Emma Kilbey, Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's much-loved Zog is a magical production for all ages.

Large in size, and keen in nature, Zog is so eager to win a golden star at Madam Dragon's school, where dragons learn all the things that dragons need to know. Zog tries so very hard, perhaps too hard, and he bumps, burns and roars his way through years one, two and three. Luckily, the plucky Princess Pearl patches him up ready to face his biggest challenge yet...a duel with knight, Sir Gadabout the Great!

Zog was first published in 2010 and won the Galaxy National Children's Book of the Year Award. It has gone on to become a perennial bestseller. On Christmas Day 2018, Magic Light Pictures premiered an animated film of Zog on BBC One featuring an all-star cast, following their award-winning films The Gruffalo, Room on the Broom and Stick Man.

Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler are the UK's number one picture book pair and are creators of many modern classics, including The Gruffalo which is in 75 languages.

The 2020 cast features Billy Mahoney as Zog, Lois Glenister as Princess Pearl, Benedict Hastings as Sir Gadabout and Asha Cornelia Cluer as Madam Dragon. The cast also includes Tara Harris and Danielle Whittaker. The cast of actor-puppeteers bring the world of Zog to life with handcrafted puppets designed and created by Little Angel Theatre co-founder Lyndie Wright.

Zog is directed by Emma Kilbey with songs by Joe Stilgoe. It is designed by Katie Sykes with lighting design by Ric Mountjoy, puppetry design by Lyndie Wright and orchestrations and musical direction by Paul Herbert.

Suitable for children and families of all ages.

Tour Dates

Thursday 6 - Saturday 8 February 2020

The Capitol, Horsham

Box Office: www.thecapitolhorsham.com

Wednesday 12 - Saturday 15 February 2020

King's Theatre, Edinburgh

Box Office: www.capitaltheatres.com

Monday 17 - Tuesday 18 February 2020

St David's Hall, Cardiff

Box Office: www.stdavidshallcardiff.co.uk

Wednesday 19 - Friday 21 February 2020

Brighton Dome

Box Office: www.brightondome.org

Saturday 22 - Sunday 23 February 2020

Artsdepot, North Finchley

Box Office: www.artsdepot.co.uk

Tuesday 25 - Wednesday 26 February 2020

The Plowright Theatre, Scunthorpe

Box Office: www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

Friday 28 February - Sunday 1 March 2020

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield

Box Office: www.thelbt.org

Tuesday 3 - Wednesday 4 March 2020

Becks Theatre, Hayes

Box Office: www.becktheatre.org.uk

Thursday 5 - Saturday 7 March 2020

Fairfield Halls, Croydon

Box Office: www.fairfield.co.uk

Tuesday 10 - Wednesday 11 March 2020

Palace Theatre, Southend

Box Office: www.southendtheatres.org.uk

Saturday 14 - Sunday 15 March 2020

Watford Colosseum

Box Office: www.watfordcolosseum.co.uk

Wednesday 18 - Thursday 19 March 2020

Stafford Gatehouse

Box Office: www.staffordgatehousetheatre.co.uk

Saturday 21 - Sunday 22 March 2020

Gala Theatre, Durham

Box Office: www.galadurham.co.uk

Monday 23 - Tuesday 24 March 2020

Lincoln New Theatre Royal

Box Office: www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

Friday 27 - Sunday 29 March 2020

Oldham Coliseum

Box Office: www.coliseum.org.uk

Monday 30 - Tuesday 31 March 2020

Dundee Rep

Box Office: www.dundeerep.co.uk

Monday 6 - Tuesday 7 April 2020

Chesterfield Winding Wheel Theatre

Box Office: www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Friday 3 - Sunday 5 April 2020

Venue Cymru

Box Office: www.venuecymru.co.uk

Wednesday 8 - Saturday 11 April 2020

Liverpool Playhouse

Box Office: www.everymanplayhouse.com

Tuesday 14 - Saturday 18 April 2020

Bristol Old Vic

Box Office: www.bristololdvic.org.uk

Tuesday 21 - Wednesday 22 April 2020

Castle Theatre, Wellingborough

Box Office: www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk

Friday 24 - Sunday 26 April 2020

Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Box Office: www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

Monday 27 - Tuesday 28 April 2020

The Forum, Barrow

Box Office: www.theforumbarrow.co.uk

Saturday 2 - Sunday 3 May 2020

Exeter Northcott Theatre

Box Office: www.exeternorthcott.co.uk

Tuesday 5 - Wednesday 6 May 2020

Radlett Centre

Box Office: www.radlettcentre.co.uk

Friday 8 - Sunday 10 May 2020

Kings Theatre, Portsmouth

Box Office: www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk

Monday 11 - Wednesday 13 May 2020

Gulbenkian, Canterbury

Box Office: www.thegulbenkian.co.uk

Saturday 16 - Sunday 17 May 2020

New Theatre, Peterborough

Box Office: www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

Tuesday 19 - Wednesday 20 May 2020

Hertford Theatre

Box Office: www.hertfordtheatre.com

Friday 22 - Sunday 24 May 2020

Leeds Town Hall

Box Office: www.leedstownhall.co.uk

Tuesday 26 - Sunday 31 May 2020

Rose Theatre, Kingston

Box Office: www.rosetheatrekingston.org

Tuesday 21 - Friday 24 August 2020

Sage Gateshead

Box Office: www.sagegateshead.com

Tuesday 28 - Sunday 16 August 2020

The Lowry, Salford

Box Office: www.thelowry.com





