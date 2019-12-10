Josie Lawrence Completes Casting For The Everyman's OUR LADY OF BLUNDELLSANDS

The Everyman has announced full casting for the 2020 production of Jonathan Harvey's hilariously twisted comic drama Our Lady of Blundellsands.

Actor Josie Lawrence completes casting as Sylvie in the production, which runs at the Liverpool theatre from 6-28 March.

Known for her role as Manda Best in Eastenders, Josie was also the first female performer on improvisational comedy TV series Whose Line is it Anyway?, on which she was a regular for almost a decade. She received critical acclaim for her portrayal of Mother Courage, in the 2017 Southwark Playhouse production of Mother Courage and Her Children.

Josie's character Sylvie is a fading beauty who retreats into her own fantasy world, as real-life becomes too challenging. The production's story centres around Sylvie's life, as she moves between the real world and imagination.

She said: "Jonathan Harvey is such a wonderful writer and just reading this new play was an absolute joy - it's funny and incredibly moving in equal measure. I'm really looking forward to working at the Everyman with the rest of the team, and bringing these amazing characters to life for the first time."

Directed by Nick Bagnall, Josie joins the already announced former Eastenders actor Annette Badland, who plays Sylvie's older sister Garnet. Benidorm's Tony Maudsley plays Sylvie's eldest son Mickey-Joe -a moderately successful drag queen by the name of Crystal Fist.

Everyman Company 2018 actor Nathan McMullen plays younger son Lee Lee, with Lee Lee's girlfriend Alyssa played by Gemma Brodrick. Olivier Award-winning Matt Henry plays Mickey-Joe's partner (and Crystal's agent) Frankie.

A new piece of writing by Jonathan Harvey, Our Lady of Blundellsands was written by the Liverpool playwright especially for the Everyman stage. Rehearsals for the production begin in February 2020.

Jonathan Harvey said: "With the final Josie-shaped piece of the jigsaw in place I can't wait to get cracking on this play in the New Year. I am so thrilled by all of these actors... each of them are at the top of their game, and I am itching to share their unique talents, and this story with the audiences of Liverpool. We are in for a treat!"

Tickets for Our Lady of Blundellsands are on sale now. Visit www.everymanplayhouse.com/whats-on or call the Everyman & Playhouse Box Office on 0151 709 4776.





