Jasmin Vardimon Company To Screen PINOCCHIO This Easter Weekend

Dance fans are in for a special treat this Easter weekend. Jasmin Vardimon Company have announced a special digital streaming of their popular and critically acclaimed production of Pinocchio on Vimeo from Good Friday (10th April) at 7pm through to Easter Monday (13th April) at 7pm. Viewers will be invited to make a 'Pay As You Feel' donation to support the company's work in these unprecedented times. Donations can be made at www.paypal.com/paypalme2/JVCompany

Having previously toured throughout the world, this family-friendly adaption of the classic tale is based on the original book by Carlo Collodi and performed by Vardimon's multi-talented dancers. Pinocchio brings to life the famous marionette as he embarks on a fantastic journey to become a human boy.

Showcasing Vardimon's uniquely theatrical choreographic and directorial style, Pinocchio combines physical theatre, quirky characterisation, innovative technologies, text and dance to examine the idea of what it means to be human.





