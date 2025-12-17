SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Will Embark on 2026 UK Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Academy Award winning film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the first in the Spider-Verse series, is set to be presented live in concert, on tour across the UK.

Kicking off next Spring at London's Royal Festival Hall and running throughout March, the tour will head to Glasgow's Royal Concert Hall, Sheffield City Hall and finish up at Birmingham's Symphony Hall.

This masterpiece of film animation will be shown on a huge HD screen and will be accompanied by a unique fusion of live orchestra, turntables and percussion playing the music from the score and soundtrack.

The one-of-a-kind show is ground-breaking in its replication of the film's score and soundtrack, fusing elements of orchestral with turntables and live DJ, and electronics for a rare and bold live experience. The announcement comes after a complete sell out in concert UK tour for the animation favourite in 2023.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.



Receiving great praise from critics and audiences alike for its ground-breaking visual style, characters, story, voice acting, and soundtrack, the film went on to receive several nominations and wins, including the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film in 2019. Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman, the screenplay is by Phil Lord and Rothman with a story by Lord and based on the Marvel comics. Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Christina Steinberg served as producers with Stan Lee, Brian Michael Bendis and Will Alegra as executive producers. The film featured the voices of Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Zoë Kravitz, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Luna Lauren Velez, John Mulaney, Kimiko Glenn, Kathryn Hahn, with Nicolas Cage and Liev Schreiber.

The music score for the box office hit was composed by Academy Award nominee, multiple Golden Globe-nominee and Emmy-winning composer Daniel Pemberton, known for his work on movies such as The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Oceans 8, Enola Holmes, The Bad Guys and Steve Jobs.

The hip-hop based film score contains original music, showcasing elements of heroism and resilience, all complemented by song contributions from industry greats Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Jaden Smith and Nicki Minaj.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is one of my favourite scores I've ever written. Utilising a full orchestra, crazy electronics and unbelievable turntable scratching techniques amongst a million other things, it is so technically complex I never thought we'd ever be able to actually reproduce it in a live concert, but somehow, we have”, said Pemberton on the project.

Tour dates:

21st March – London Royal Festival Hall

27th March - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

28th March - Sheffield City Hall

31st March - Birmingham Symphony Hall