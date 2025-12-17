Photos: Behind the Scenes of SLEEPING BEAUTY Panto at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

All new photos have been released from behind the scenes of SLEEPING BEAUTY, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre’s new pantomime. Check out the photos below!

The exclusive look into the workings of one of the country’s biggest pantomimes reveals the inner workings of what it takes to stage an epic pantomime, from dressing room preparations to behind the scenes sneak peeks at how the magic happens!

SLEEPING BEAUTY stars Danny Beard, who steps into villainous shoes to play Carabosse. Danny Beard sashayed onto our screens and into our hearts on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, where they expressed themselves through their honesty, sharp lewks, and even sharper humour. Breaking records across all the Drag Race franchises over the world, they became the first ever bearded Queen to win the show! Most recently, they entered the Celebrity Big Brother House, where Danny bared all - outside of Drag. Their openness and quick wit resonated with viewers, earning him a 2nd place finish!

Debra Stephenson, one of the UK’s best loved impressionists, comedy performers and actresses plays Queen Bertha of Bilstonia. As a comedic impressionist she is perhaps best known as star of BBC One’s highly rated The Impressions Show, with her other impressive credits in the field including BBC Radio 4’s Dead Ringers and ITV’s Spitting Image and Imitation Game. As well as the critically acclaimed ITV’s Newzoids. As an actress Debra has had long running roles in Coronation Street, Bad Girls (both for ITV) and BBC’s Holby City, whilst her entertainment credits include The Friday Night Project, 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special, and Let’s Dance For Sports Relief to name just a few.

Zak Douglas from Wolverhampton plays Gerald the Herald. He is a regular television personality having starred in BAFTA-nominated ITV Comedy G’WED, Channel 5's The Good Ship Murder, After Life, and appeared in Sky's Lockerbie with Colin Firth.

Tam Ryan is an accomplished actor, singer, compere and stand-up comedian. Tam made his screen debut at the age of six, playing Edward Hodgkiss in the ITV wartime drama, How We Used to Live, before going on to train in performing arts at Leeds University and embarking on a long and varied career in entertainment. Tam is delighted to be returning to Wolves for his fifth consecutive pantomime. He spent the three previous Christmas periods donning the stripy tights of Buddy whilst touring Elf The Musical, a run which included a special performance at Wembley Arena.

Ian Adams began his professional career as lead vocalist with the vocal/dance act Zeebra, touring Europe, North Africa and the Persian Gulf. During a successful summer season in Jersey, Ian appeared in several episodes of the BBC series Bergerac. Further afield, he also appeared in cabaret in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv. No stranger to variety, Ian spent two summers in the highly successful Seaside Special at the Pavilion Theatre, Cromer for the late Robert Marlowe. His first panto role was as Jack Wild’s ugly sister at the Queens Theatre, Barnstaple in 1999 and they were subsequently asked to recreate their roles the following year at the Greenwich Theatre, London. Ian has devised and performed in numerous revues including: Hooray for Hollywood, The Best of British Musicals, The A to Z of Broadway, Around the World at the Movies and And the Winner Is… a tribute to 60 years of Academy Award-winning songs. Over the past couple of years Ian has been writing murder mysteries which have been performed and very well received. SLEEPING BEAUTY is Ian’s ninth pantomime at the Wolverhampton Grand and the third time he has written collaboratively with Tam Ryan. He is delighted to be back on the boards of such a wonderful theatre.

Solomon Davy, also from Wolverhampton made his West End debut as Kenickie in Grease at the Dominion Theatre in 2023, shortly after graduating from The Wilkes Academy. Earlier this year, Solomon toured to Wolverhampton Grand as Link Larkin in Hairspray. He is currently playing Chad Manford in The Code at Southwark Playhouse Elephant. Television includes Beauty and the Geek (Discovery+).

Georgia Iudica-Davies as Princess Beauty was recently seen at the Grand Theatre in Bat Out Of Hell. Her other theatre credits include Young Republicanette/Cover Heather Duke in Heathers (The Other Palace), Ensemble/Cover Nabulungi in The Book of Mormon (The Prince of Wales), and swing in Hairspray (London Coliseum).

The cast is completed by ensemble members Sofia Bennett, Jack Buchanan, Kiera Haynes, Caitlin Mae Hutley, Jack Kempson, Macy Pollington, Anna Rogers and Ben Simon-Wilson.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan