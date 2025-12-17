Full Cast Set For UK Tour of Dante Or Die's I DO

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Full casting has been announced for Dante or Die's successful immersive hit I Do, which returns in 2026 for a brand-new tour across the UK. Marking the 20th birthday of the company, the acclaimed cult hit has been reimagined. It will open at the London Malmaison with a three-week run and will tour to sister hotels in Reading and Manchester Piccadilly.

The full cast is Geoff Atwell (Gordon), Alice Brittain (Lizzy), Fred Fergus (Nick), Manish Gandhi (Joe), Dauda Ladejobi (Tunde), Carla Langley (Georgina), Jonathan McGuinnes (David), Johanne Murdock (Helen), Tessie Orange-Turner (Abigail), Terry O'Donovan / Rowena Le Poer Trench (The Cleaner) and Fiona Watson (Eileen).

Set in a working hotel, I Do invites audiences to step inside six rooms where the final moments before a wedding unfold in parallel, each a jigsaw piece revealing a different view of the same tense moment in time. The best man's speech is collapsing under pressure, the bride is torn between nerves and expectation, and family secrets ripple through the corridors.

Split into small groups, audiences move between rooms, uncovering fragments of a tangled family story as they become voyeurs to a series of intimate, overlapping stories; from old flames to hidden pregnancy tests. Every glance, touch, and whispered secret counts.

Created & conceived by Daphna Attias and Terry O'Donovan, with text by Chloë Moss, I Do is a celebration of the beautiful mess of human connection — an intricate portrait of love and fear, told through Dante or Die's signature blend of intimacy, detail, and cinematic theatricality.

The running time is 90mins with no interval and the age guidance is 14+.

I Do is presented in partnership with The Barbican, South Street Reading and The Lowry with lead sponsorship from Malmaison Hotels. The production is generously supported by Arts Council England and International Music & Art Foundation.

I Do was originally co-commissioned by the Almeida Festival and South Street Reading,

Tour Dates

20 January – 08 February 2026

Malmaison London, 18-21 Charterhouse Square, London, EC1M 6AH

https://www.barbican.org.uk/whats-on/2026/event/dante-or-die-i-do

11– 14 February 2026

Malmaison Reading, 18-20 Station Road, Reading, RG1 1JX

https://whatsonreading.com/venues/south-street/whats-on/sitelines-presents-i-do-dante-or-die

18 – 22 February 2026

Malmaison Piccadilly, 1-3 Piccadilly, Manchester M1 1LZ

https://thelowry.com/whats-on/dante-or-die-i-do-4yy3