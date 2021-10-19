Jacoba Williams and Derek Murphy Join the Cast of LOVE DANCE at Chiswick Playhouse

The cast has been announced for the hilarious and uplifting rom-com Love Dance, which will run at Chiswick Playhouse from 10th - 27th November. Jacoba Williams (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Twelfth Night, The Globe) will bring to life the witty and career-driven Rose, an accomplished surgeon who is desperate to have a baby, but not a long-term relationship. Joining her on stage is Derek Murphy (Sequins, Organised Chaos; Dial M For Murder, Michael Friend Productions) as lazy and immature musician Adam. In exchange for a sofa to sleep on, Adam agrees to help Rose find a father for her child, all the while unaware he's falling in love with her...

This comic triumph from acclaimed duo Andy Walker (The Story of Tracy Beaker) and Lesley Manning (Ghostwatch) tells of the hilariously rocky path of the two most unlikely characters finding love. Exploring the balance of highflying careers and motherhood goals with all the heart and humour of a rom-com, the team behind Chiswick Playhouse's 5-star play Delivery reunite to tell a reverse love story for our generation.

Writer Andy Walker says, It is so great to be working with these two actors, who we've admired for such a long time. Jacoba and Derek bring a real sense of warmth and wit to the show. It's amazing to see them really set the script alight.

Director Lesley Manning comments, We are delighted to be working with two such fabulous actors - it's such a thrill to get the play on its feet with such incredible talent.



Tickets are priced at £22.00 (£19.50 preview and concession) via the Chiswick Playhouse Box Office (0208 995 6035) and www.chiswickplayhouse.co.uk