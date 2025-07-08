JUSTIN HAWKINS RIDES AGAIN Comes to Parr Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Justin Hawkins will be venturing out across the country with his new solo venture next year. The founder and frontman of The Darkness will be taking to the stage to humorously uncover insights into how the music industry really works in Justin Hawkins Rides Again.

Kicking off in 2026, the one-man show will reach Parr Hall on Sunday, 18 January.

Justin Hawkins Rides Again initially began life as a YouTube channel in 2021 where the guitarist and singer would review music, commentate on music news and answer questions from his 600,000+ subscribers.

Following a successful and acclaimed series of live shows that Justin embarked upon in 2024, he is now returning to venues with all the insight of a man once described as a ‘cat-suit wearing noughties rock legend’.

Justin will again be breaking down some of the most popular and unusual songs out right now, generally pontificating about music and culture and explaining what it’s like to be part of the ‘lauded and loathed music industry’ after 25 years of performing with The Darkness.

A spokesperson for the tour said: “Icon. Superstar. Legend. Hero. These are all words that his publicist frequently uses when discussing Justin Hawkins with anyone who will listen.

“Words that reflect the magnitude of the man, the sheer charisma, brilliance, verve and intelligence that oozes from his aura. Justin Hawkins that is, not his publicist.

“And that devastating wit and repartee, along with an encyclopaedic knowledge of not just music itself, but the machinations of the music industry, will be on full display when Justin Hawkins, frontman of revered rock band The Darkness, takes to the stage to Ride Again… Again!”