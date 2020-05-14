Iris Theatre Launch Fundraising Appeal To Guarantee The Company's Future

Iris Theatre today announces the launch of a fundraising appeal to guarantee the future of the company. The inaugural season from the company's new executive team, Paul-Ryan Carberry and Paul Virides - A Midsummer Night's Dream directed by Carberry and Teresa Burns' new adaptation of Robin Hood directed by Rafaella Marcus originally scheduled for this year, will now take place in summer 2021.

Paul-Ryan Carberry, Artistic Director, said today, "It has become clear that presenting our inaugural season as Iris Theatre's new leadership will not be possible, therefore we have taken the sad, but necessary, decision to postpone our summer season until 2021.

"Postponing, while essential to ensure the safety of the company, staff and our audiences, is a decision that puts Iris Theatre at an immediate risk of collapse, particularly as our Arts Council emergency funding application was unsuccessful. Sales from the summer season account for 80% of our projected income this year, and without it our company is in need of help and support. We'd be hugely grateful for those who may be in a position to do so, to please consider supporting us during this time.

"Iris Theatre is a charity that works to promote education in the arts, and we are committed to continuing this work both supporting those freelancers and Start scheme participants that we've already engaged as well as looking to at how we can continue Platform, which champions emerging artists, as well as support those seeking various careers in the theatre industry, we look forward to sharing more soon.

"This crisis will not beat us, but we need people's support now more than ever."

People can support Iris Theatre in a variety of ways, please find details below:

Turn existing tickets into donations or credit to use in future. Ticketholders will be contacted directly.

Donating the value of tickets you would have bought this year. To donate please visit: www.iristheatre.ticketsolve.com/products/donation

Purchasing vouchers which you can use towards a future production. To purchase please visit: www.iristheatre.ticketsolve.com/products/regular

Become an Iris Theatre Supporter with a regular monthly donation. To become a supporter please visit: www.donorbox.org/become-a-member-of-iris-theatre





