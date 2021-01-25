Iris Theatre Announces Online Stream Platform In The Gardens

Paul-Ryan Carberry, Artistic Director of Iris Theatre, today announces the online stream of Platform in the Gardens, a series of performances recorded in the gardens of the Actors' Church during the company's outdoor summer festival in 2020.

The series includes the new play Dear Peter by Evangeline Dickson, available now until 31 January; Reuben Johnson performing spoken-word focusing on the current experience, available now until 15 February; and folk music concert from Nick Hart available 1 - 28 February. Each Platform in the Gardens event is available to stream on a pay-what-you-can basis here.

Artistic Director of Iris Theatre, Paul-Ryan Carberry said today, "We wanted to find a way to continue to support artists we've worked with and provide our audiences with performances to enjoy from their own homes during this necessary period of lockdown. We are really delighted to share work from an incredible and varied group of artists including spoken-word, music and a wonderful new play, and all on a pay-what-you-can basis.

"As always, a huge, huge thank you to all our audience and patrons, without your support we would not have been able to make it through this last year."

Dear Peter

Written and performed by Evangeline Dickson

Until Sunday 31 January 2021

Join Ash on her 25th birthday as J.M. Barrie's seminal hero Peter Pan plummets her into a spiral of first love, first loss, and every story that makes us who we are. Set to a nostalgia-infused soundtrack, Dear Peter explores whether anyone is truly free from growing up, through a collection of fragmented memories, poetic frankness and darkly comedic storytelling.

Dear Peter bursts with heart and imagination, riffing on childhood innocence and emancipation in a truly magical setting.

Evangeline Dickson is an actor, voiceover artist and writer. Since graduating from Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in 2017, she has toured internationally with the Young Shakespeare Company, appeared in Jeff Wayne's The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience and is a member of award-winning physical theatre company Spies Like Us. Evangeline has also written pieces for Iris Theatre and All The Web's A Stage.

Reuben Johnson

Until Monday 15 February 2021

Reuben Johnson evokes the challenges of the here and now through plosive, northern verse. An urgent and energetic solo performance which draws into focus the nation in which we live.

Reuben Johnson is a spoken word artist, actor and writer. His credits include Being Jess (Mac's Arcadian/Unicorn Theatre), Territory (Edinburgh Festival Fringe - winner of the NSDF Best Emerging Artist Award). His work has also been seen at venues such as The Lowry, Pleasance Islington, Pleasance Edinburgh and Theatre503. His work has also been seen on BBC iPlayer and Radio and is featured on the advert for Volkswagen.



Available: Monday 1 - Sunday 28 February 2021

Nick Hart leads audiences on a musical journey through stories of old in this stunning folk music concert.

Nick Hart is fast acquiring a reputation as one of the most accomplished interpreters of English folk song. His love of the nuances of traditional singing informs his minimal guitar accompaniment, and his songs are delivered with a great emphasis on storytelling. His repertoire of songs, drawn largely from his native East Anglia, reflects his understanding of both the depth and breadth of material within the English tradition and his engaging performance style has made him a hit with audiences up and down the country. He has released two studio albums, both of which have gained widespread critical acclaim, with a third set for release in March 2021.