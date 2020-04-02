Imitating The Dog To Stream Online Production Of NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD - REMIX

imitating the dog, one of the UK's most original and innovative theatre companies have announced that they will be providing online through their website to a selection of their work from the last 20 years. The series will start on Friday 3 April and will include the acclaimed Night of The Living Dead - Remix, a shot-for-shot stage recreation of George A. Romero's classic 1968 zombie movie, made in co-production with Leeds Playhouse - on Friday 17 April.

Every fortnight on Fridays for the foreseeable future the company will release the next in a selection from their theatre performances and sited work. Besides the aforementioned Night of the Living Dead - Remix (17 April), the works will include projection project Oh, The Night! (3 April), a strange and fantastical bedtime story; Arrivals and Departures (1 May), a Hull 2017 commission which looked at the city's legacy of migration, the company's theatre production 6 Degrees Below the Horizon (15 May) which is a macabre and playful tale involving sailors, pimps, barflies, chorus girls and nightclub singers; and Yorkshire Electric (29 May), a projection project using clips from the Yorkshire Film archive. Further productions will be announced through social media in the coming weeks.

Each production will remain on the website and can be viewed on a Pay-What-You-Like basis. The income from this will go into a development fund, for the company to support freelance artists and practitioners to create new work.

Simon Wainwright, Co-Artistic Director of imitating the dog said:

"With the end of our own Night of The Living Dead - Remix tour cancelled and so, so many events and performances now postponed we thought we'd make some of our past shows available for people to watch online. We're in a lucky position to have some fantastic recordings of past work, mostly filmed by our friends Shot by Sodium. It's obviously no substitute for the real thing but in these isolated days, and until we can get together in a room again, we hope these videos will provide joy, thinking and entertainment in equal measure."

imitating the dog have been making ground-breaking work for theatres and other spaces for more than 20 years. Their work, which fuses live performance with digital technology, has been seen by hundreds of thousands of people in venues, outdoor festivals and events across the world. Past productions have included Hotel Methuselah, A Farewell to Arms, Heart of Darkness and most recently Night of the Living Deadi?? - Remix. Their sited work has included commissions for Hull City of Culture 2017 and light festivals across the UK.

For more information and to watch productions from Friday 3 April visit http://www.imitatingthedog.co.uk/watch/





