Hippodrome Pop-up Box Office At Darlington Christmas Lights Switch On

There's growing excitement for the annual Christmas Lights switch on in Darlington's Market Place on Sunday 25 November.

Not only will Hippodrome pantomime stars Shirley Ballas and Daniel Taylor be on-hand to kick off the festive season by turning on the Darlington lights but the Hippodrome team will be on hand for people to purchase their pantomime tickets on the night also.

The Hippodrome pop-up box office will be situated on the first floor of the Dolphin centre - outside Bar Bistro - where you will be able to purchase tickets for Jack and The Beanstalk as well as all forthcoming productions at the Hippodrome with card or cash.

The Darlington Hippodrome pop-up box office will be open from 4pm to 6pm on Sunday 25 November during the lights switch on event.

Jack and the Beanstalk runs at Darlington Hippodrome from Friday 6 December to Sunday 5 January.

For more information or to book call the box office on 01325 405405 or visit darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk





