Harry Hill Announces Brand New Live Tour For 2022
Tickets go on general sale from 10am on Friday 17th December.
Multi-award-winning comedian Harry Hill has announced a brand new tour for 2022, Pedigree Fun, beginning in Guildford on 6th October 2022. Tickets go on general sale from 10am on Friday 17th December, available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.harryhilltour.com.
Pedigree Fun sees Harry triumphantly return with his first solo tour since the critically acclaimed sell-out tour Sausage Time in 2013, with brand new jokes in an all-singing, all-dancing, one-man-spectacular. Audiences will meet Harry's new baby elephant, Sarah, and Ian, The Information Worm.
Harry Hill says: "I hadn't realised how much I missed performing live until lockdown stopped me from doing it. It's great to be going back on stage and the good news is I am planning a very silly show."
And yes, Harry will also be joined by Stouffer the Cat (his famous sidekick) who added: "What can I tell you? When Harry calls you say yes - end of!"
With three BAFTAs, eight British Comedy Awards and a Perrier Best Newcomer Award to his name so far, comedian, presenter and author Harry Hill is one of the UK's best-loved, most respected and inventive entertainers. Harry was born in Woking in 1964, grew up in Kent and lived as a teenager in Hong Kong. He trained as a doctor, holds a medical degree from the University of London, and is still registered as a medical practitioner.He made his comedy debut at the Edinburgh Fringe almost thirty years ago and went on to forge acclaimed comedy series for BBC Two and Channel 4, before he created the hit ITV series Harry Hill's TV Burp which ran for ten years. More recently he has created three series of ITV's Harry Hill's Alien Fun Capsule, two series of Harry Hill's Tea-Time and Harry Hill's World of TV. He is the longstanding voice of ITV's You've Been Framed and is the co-host of Channel 4's Junior Bake Off. As an author he has written several best-selling joke books, popular children's book series Matt Millz and, in November, released an autobiography, Fight - Thirty Years Not Quite At The Top, which was named by The Times as one of their books of 2021. He is also an artist and has shown his work at the Royal Academy.
Tour Dates
Thursday
6th October 2022
Guildford
G Live
Friday
7th October 2022
Bexhill
De La Warr Pavilion
Saturday
8th October 2022
Dudley
Town Hall
Sunday
9th October 2022
Edinburgh
Festival Theatre
Monday
10th October 2022
Aberdeen
Tivoli
Wednesday
12th October 2022
Dunfermline
Alhambra
Thursday
13th October 2022
Glasgow
Pavilion
Friday
14th October 2022
Newcastle
Saturday
15th October 2022
Blackpool
Grand Theatre
Sunday
16th October 2022
Nottingham
Theatre Royal
Wednesday
19th October 2022
Buxton
Opera House
Thursday
20th October 2022
Leeds
City Varieties
Friday
21st October 2022
Leicester
De Montfort Halls
Saturday
22nd October 2022
Tunbridge Wells
Assembly Theatre
Sunday
23rd October 2022
Salford
The Lowry
Wednesday
26th October 2022
Wolverhampton
Grand
Thursday
27th October 2022
Lincoln
Engine Shed
Friday
28th October 2022
Crewe
Lyceum
Saturday
29th October 2022
Stockton
Globe
Sunday
30th October 2022
Milton Keynes
Theatre
Wednesday
2nd November 2022
York
Grand Opera House
Friday
4th November 2022
Canterbury
Marlowe ON SALE JAN 24TH 2022
Saturday
5th November 2022
Ipswich
Regent Theatre
Sunday
6th November 2022
Birmingham
Alexandra
Wednesday
9th November 2022
Port Talbot
Princess Royal Theatre
Thursday
10th November 2022
Cardiff
New Theatre
Friday
11th November 2022
Torquay
Princess
Saturday
12th November 2022
Portsmouth
King's Theatre
Sunday
13th November 2022
Eastbourne
Devonshire Park Theatre
Tuesday
15th November 2022
Cheltenham
Everyman Theatre
Wednesday
16th November 2022
Chatham
Central Theatre
Friday
18th November 2022
Northampton
Derngate ON SALE JAN 7TH 2022
Saturday
19th November 2022
Southend
Cliffs Pavilion
Thursday
24th November 2022
Dorking
Halls
Friday
25th November 2022
Tunbridge Wells
Assembly Theatre
Sunday
27th November 2022
Brighton
Theatre Royal