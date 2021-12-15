Harry Hill Announces Brand New Live Tour For 2022

Multi-award-winning comedian Harry Hill has announced a brand new tour for 2022, Pedigree Fun, beginning in Guildford on 6th October 2022. Tickets go on general sale from 10am on Friday 17th December, available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.harryhilltour.com.

Pedigree Fun sees Harry triumphantly return with his first solo tour since the critically acclaimed sell-out tour Sausage Time in 2013, with brand new jokes in an all-singing, all-dancing, one-man-spectacular. Audiences will meet Harry's new baby elephant, Sarah, and Ian, The Information Worm.



Harry Hill says: "I hadn't realised how much I missed performing live until lockdown stopped me from doing it. It's great to be going back on stage and the good news is I am planning a very silly show."



And yes, Harry will also be joined by Stouffer the Cat (his famous sidekick) who added: "What can I tell you? When Harry calls you say yes - end of!"

With three BAFTAs, eight British Comedy Awards and a Perrier Best Newcomer Award to his name so far, comedian, presenter and author Harry Hill is one of the UK's best-loved, most respected and inventive entertainers. Harry was born in Woking in 1964, grew up in Kent and lived as a teenager in Hong Kong. He trained as a doctor, holds a medical degree from the University of London, and is still registered as a medical practitioner.

He made his comedy debut at the Edinburgh Fringe almost thirty years ago and went on to forge acclaimed comedy series for BBC Two and Channel 4, before he created the hit ITV series Harry Hill 's TV Burp which ran for ten years. More recently he has created three series of ITV's Harry Hill 's Alien Fun Capsule, two series of Harry Hill 's Tea-Time and Harry Hill 's World of TV. He is the longstanding voice of ITV's You've Been Framed and is the co-host of Channel 4's Junior Bake Off. As an author he has written several best-selling joke books, popular children's book series Matt Millz and, in November, released an autobiography, Fight - Thirty Years Not Quite At The Top, which was named by The Times as one of their books of 2021. He is also an artist and has shown his work at the Royal Academy.

Tour Dates

Thursday

6th October 2022

Guildford

G Live

Friday

7th October 2022

Bexhill

De La Warr Pavilion

Saturday

8th October 2022

Dudley

Town Hall

Sunday

9th October 2022

Edinburgh

Festival Theatre

Monday

10th October 2022

Aberdeen

Tivoli

Wednesday

12th October 2022

Dunfermline

Alhambra

Thursday

13th October 2022

Glasgow

Pavilion

Friday

14th October 2022

Newcastle

Tyne Theatre

Saturday

15th October 2022

Blackpool

Grand Theatre

Sunday

16th October 2022

Nottingham

Theatre Royal

Wednesday

19th October 2022

Buxton

Opera House

Thursday

20th October 2022

Leeds

City Varieties

Friday

21st October 2022

Leicester

De Montfort Halls

Saturday

22nd October 2022

Tunbridge Wells

Assembly Theatre

Sunday

23rd October 2022

Salford

The Lowry

Wednesday

26th October 2022

Wolverhampton

Grand

Thursday

27th October 2022

Lincoln

Engine Shed

Friday

28th October 2022

Crewe

Lyceum

Saturday

29th October 2022

Stockton

Globe

Sunday

30th October 2022

Milton Keynes

Theatre

Wednesday

2nd November 2022

York

Grand Opera House

Friday

4th November 2022

Canterbury

Marlowe ON SALE JAN 24TH 2022

Saturday

5th November 2022

Ipswich

Regent Theatre

Sunday

6th November 2022

Birmingham

Alexandra

Wednesday

9th November 2022

Port Talbot

Princess Royal Theatre

Thursday

10th November 2022

Cardiff

New Theatre

Friday

11th November 2022

Torquay

Princess

Saturday

12th November 2022

Portsmouth

King's Theatre

Sunday

13th November 2022

Eastbourne

Devonshire Park Theatre

Tuesday

15th November 2022

Cheltenham

Everyman Theatre

Wednesday

16th November 2022

Chatham

Central Theatre

Friday

18th November 2022

Northampton

Derngate ON SALE JAN 7TH 2022

Saturday

19th November 2022

Southend

Cliffs Pavilion

Thursday

24th November 2022

Dorking

Halls

Friday

25th November 2022

Tunbridge Wells

Assembly Theatre

Sunday

27th November 2022

Brighton

Theatre Royal