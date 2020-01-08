Gecko and Mind the Gap are Bringing A LITTLE Space Home to Manchester

Two of the UK's most innovative theatre companies, Gecko and Mind the Gap, have joined forces to present a little space, commissioned by HOME Manchester and The Place, London, which opens a UK tour at HOME, Wednesday 12 - Saturday 15 February 2020.

The devised piece explores what happens when people connect and disconnect from each other whether through choice or through isolation. Drawing on the performers' own experiences, a little space uses imagery, sound, language and physicality to portray the needs, desires and fears of the subject.

Bradford-based Mind the Gap has an internationally respected methodology and approach to its work, and is considered a beacon for learning disability arts and artists; a little space is their first physical theatre production.

Award-winning Ipswich-based physical theatre company Gecko has toured globally to audiences of over 200,000; a little space is their second associate production following on from the international success of The Dreamer in 2016.

"It is a great pleasure to be collaborating with Mind the Gap," says Director Rich Rusk of Gecko. "They are a company we have enormous respect and admiration for. Together we have created a piece about people; about the positives and negatives of living and being alone.

"The stories unfold in a space that everyone will recognise so it has given us an opportunity to really make the ordinary extraordinary, using a blend of theatre, choreography and dynamic sound design."

Mind the Gap's Charli Ward is equally delighted to be working in this co-production: "Our recent productions - the critically acclaimed ZARA and Mia - each put learning disability at the heart of the story, and a little space brings the artists' experiences to the fore but is fundamentally about us all."

PERFORMANCE CALENDAR

Wed 12 February 2020 19:30 (press night performance)

Thu 13 February 2020 14:00, 19:30

Fri 14 February 2020 19:30 (caption subtitled performance)

Sat 15 February 2020 14:00 (audio-described performance), 19:30

Tickets

£10-£20 (concessions from £5)

https://homemcr.org/a-little-space/

Photo Credit: Tom Woollard





