Full Casting Announced For STATEMENTS AFTER AN ARREST UNDER THE IMMORALITY ACT at Orange Tree Theatre

Orange Tree Theatre today announce full cast of Athol Fugard's Statements After an Arrest Under the Immorality Act. JMK Award Winner Diane Page directs Scarlett Brookes (Frieda), Richard Sutton (Detective Sergeant du Preez) and Shaq Taylor (Errol).

Orange Tree continues its partnership with The JMK Trust and provides Page the opportunity to direct a full-scale production that forms part of its Recovery Season, with the production values and nurturing guidance the building is famous for.

Statements After an Arrest Under the Immorality Act opens on 2 September, with previews from 28 August, and runs until 2 October. It will be livestreamed via OT on Screen on 23 and 24 September.

Frieda and Errol meet in darkness. Theirs is a love story that can never thrive in the light.

A relationship interrupted, by white supremacist law.

And then at the end as at the beginning, they will find you again.

Guilty.

A play about then that speaks to now.

Completing the creative team is Designer Niall McKeever, Lighting Designer Rajiv Pattani, and Sound Designer and Composer Esther Kehinde Ajayi.

Winner of the 2021 JMK Award Diane Page directs. Her theatre credits include Out West, In Love and Loyalty, Ghost Stories, Leave to Remain, Dick Whittington (Lyric Hammersmith), Yeggs (Wildcard Online), Love and Information (ArtsEd), and Krool Britannia (Rabbit Hole Theatre/Camden Fringe). As an assistant director, her credits include othellomacbeth (Lyric Hammersmith/HOME) and Bartholomew Fair (Shakespeare's Globe).

Scarlett Brookes plays Frieda Joubert. Her theatre credits include Tryst (Chiswick Playhouse), Blood Wedding (Young Vic), The Taming of the Shrew (Sherman Theatre), Meek, Junkyard (Headlong), Macbeth (Shakespeare's Globe), Educating Rita (Oldham Coliseum), The Merchant of Venice, Othello, I Can Hear You, This Is Not and The Ant and the Cicada (RSC), Our Big Land (Romany Theatre Company), To Kill a Mockingbird (Royal Exchange Theatre), Ignorance (Hampstead Theatre), and Love and Information (Royal Court Theatre). For television, her credits include Call The Midwife, The Feed, Kiri, Damned and The Scandalous Lady W.

Richard Sutton plays Detective Sergeant du Preez. His theatre credits include Ghost Stories (Lyric Hammersmith), Transmissions (Birmingham Rep), Tall Phoenix (Belgrade Theatre Coventry), Confusion (Funny Bones Productions), Albert Make Us Laugh (Birmingham Library Theatre), Charley's Aunt (Stoke Repertory Theatre), The Comedy of Errors (Union Theatre), and A Midsummer Night's Dream (Aberystwyth Arts Centre). For television, his credits include The Terror, Line of Duty, The Crown and Humans, Gigglebiz, Silent Witness, The Missing and Boomers.

Shaq Taylor plays Errol Philander. His theatre credits include Jesus Christ Superstar (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Orpheus, A House Music Opera (Young Vic), Girl from the North Country (Gielgud Theatre/Toronto), Sweet Charity (Donmar Warehouse) Hadestown (National Theatre), Sweet Charity (Nottingham Playhouse) and Les Miserables (Queen's Theatre).

Box Office Mon-Sat 12-6pm:

020 8940 3633

orangetreetheatre.co.uk