Full Casting Announced For BLOOD BROTHERS At Wolverhampton Grand

Full casting for Bill Kenwright's production of the international smash hit musical BLOOD BROTHERS at Wolverhampton Grand has today been announced.

Arriving at the theatre from Tuesday 24 - Saturday 28 March 2020, Lyn Paul will star in the iconic role of Mrs Johnstone. Joining her will be Alexander Patmore as Mickey, Joel Benedict as Eddie, Danielle Corlass as Linda, Paula Tappenden as Mrs Lyons, Danny Taylor as Sammy and Robbie Scotcher as the narrator.

The rest of the cast for BLOOD BROTHERS includes Tim Churchill, Paul Westwood, Josh Capper, Shaun McCourt, Graeme Kinniburgh, Hannah Barr and Grace Galloway.

This record breaking show, written by award-winning playwright Willy Russell, has triumphed across the globe, scooping up four awards for best musical in London and seven Tony Award nominations on Broadway.

BLOOD BROTHERS tells the captivating and moving story of twin boys separated at birth, only to be reunited by a twist of fate and a mother's haunting secret. Featuring a hit score including A Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally charged Tell Me It's Not True.

When Mrs Johnstone, a young mother, is deserted by her husband and left to her own devices to provide for seven hungry children she takes a job as a housekeeper in order to make ends meet. It is not long before her brittle world crashes around her when she discovers herself to be pregnant yet again - this time with twins! In a moment of weakness and desperation, she enters a secret pact with her employer which leads inexorably to the show's shattering climax.

Tickets for BLOOD BROTHERS from Tuesday 24 - Saturday 28 March 2020 are now on sale at grandtheatre.co.uk, by calling 01902 42 92 12 or by visiting the Lichfield Street Box Office in person.





