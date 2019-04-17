From The Jam Celebrate 40 years with Gig at Parr Hall

Over the past 11 years From The Jam have toured relentlessly, having played almost 1,000 headline shows in the UK since their inception in 2007.

With a number of memorable appearances in Warrington already under their belts, the band are returning on Friday 26 April to mark four decades since the release of their third album by playing the LP in its entirety.

As well as classics such as Down in the Tube Station at Midnight and 'A' Bomb in Wardour Street, the band are also excited about playing Billy Hunt, Mr Clean and The Butterfly Collector, which only featured on the US release of All Mod Cons originally.

From The Jam have gained a reputation for the kind of incendiary live performances which sealed the reputation of The Jam all those years ago; they have been described as "incredibly exciting" by the Daily Mirror and "dynamic as ever" by the Daily Record.

The band is comprised of legendary former The Jam bassist Bruce Foxton, vocalist and guitarist Russell Hastings, drummer Mike Randon and Andy Fairclough on Hammond and piano.

In 2007 Russell Hastings was fronting The Gift when he was joined on stage by Bruce Foxton, who was touring with Casbah Club, for what was supposed to be a "one off" performance; this performance sparked the genesis of From The Jam and an enduring partnership between Foxton and Hastings.

Support on the night will come from rhythm and blues band Nine Below Zero.

Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office on 01925 442345.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You