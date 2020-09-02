FinboroughForFree Will Stream DEATH OF A HUNTER

The play is available from Monday, 7 September 2020 until Wednesday, 7 October 2020.

Presented as a tribute to German playwright Rolf Hochhuth who died in May, Death of a Hunter is the fourth play by Rolf Hochhuth presented at the Finborough Theatre, following Soldiers, The Representative and Summer 14: A Dance of Death. The Finborough production opened on Hochhuth's 87th birthday. As part of our 40th birthday celebrations, the play stars Edmund Dehn who also appeared in the Finborough Theatre's very first production in 1980.

Unable to write anymore, Ernest Hemingway fights his last and loneliest battle as he tries to find the courage to commit suicide. He confronts his demons, questions old certainties and comes face to face with the ghosts of his past...

Clinically, precisely, harrowingly and in real time, radical German playwright Rolf Hochhuth explores the final hour in the life of an American icon, examining the cult of celebrity, the trappings of fame and "the ultimate futility with which we are all cursed and 'blessed'".

Available from Monday, 7 September 2020 until Wednesday, 7 October 2020.

It will be simultaneously available WITH SUBTITLES on Scenesaver.

Playwright Rolf Hochhuth was born in West Germany in 1931, and died in May 2020. Rolf Hochhuth's provocative first drama, Der Stellvertreter. Ein christliches Trauerspiel (The Deputy, a Christian tragedy), also known as The Representative (1963), which accused the Catholic Church of complicity in the Holocaust, establishing him as a pivotal figure in Germany's artistic efforts to confront its crimes during the war. It received productions worldwide and caused great controversy, as well as recently being adapted for the film Amen. It was produced at the Finborough Theatre in 2006. His second play, Soldiers (1967), initially banned in England, received its world premiere in Berlin in 1967, and received its first UK revival at the Finborough Theatre in 2004. It has also received acclaimed productions from Toronto to Melbourne. Later works include Guerrillas (1970), The Midwife (1972), The Survivor (1981) and the film A Love in Germany (1984).

