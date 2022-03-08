Exponential Festival 2022 Continues Live With Five Upcoming Shows

The Exponential Festival presents and promotes experimental performances created by New York-based artists working across all mediums. This year, performances will span January to October, online and in-person, as a result of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 upending our original January intentions.



NEXT UP:

-March 17th-19th at 8pm - The Brick Theater - all i want is what you want by Lena Engelstein and Jo Warren



-March 25th and 26th at 8pm - The Brick Theater - Still Goes (The Game) by Nola Latty and Traffic by Christina Tang*



-April 8th and 9th at 8PM and April 10th at 2PM - LIFE WORLD - The Measures Taken with Jurrell Lewis and Lucas Kane



-June 17th-25th - Loading Dock - The Gambler with Rawya El Chab and Kelly Lamana, directed by Leonie Bell



*These projects also had digital premieres, which are available on YouTube. The March showings will be live, with in-person audiences.

Announcements of dates for other postponed projects will be coming soon. Feel free to reach out if you have any questions and check www.theexponentialfestival.org for the most current information.