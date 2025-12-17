Emma Rice's A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES to Have Digital Release

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Emma Rice Company's stage adaptation of Dylan Thomas' A Child's Christmas in Wales will be filmed and released digitally this Christmas. Adapted and directed by Rice, with music by Ian Ross, the production is currently playing at the company's home venue, The Lucky Chance in Frome, where it runs until 21 December 2025.



The filmed production will be released for digital rental and purchase on Monday 22 December via Vimeo, and is available through the Emma Rice Company website: www.emmaricecompany.co.uk. Rental will be priced at £6.99, with purchase available at £9.99.



Emma Rice today said: “There was a copy of A Child's Christmas in Wales on my parent's bookshelf growing up. I would thumb through the thick, cream pages of rolling words - but could never find much in it for me, or anyone for that matter. Returning to this beautiful piece in later life I realise that it has everything and is for everyone. It has a child's eye that shines on a world filled with adventure, friendship and freedom and an adult eye that blinks on a world of loss, fear and love. Working on it has been a moving and joyful fever dream. We have laughed and cried in equal measure as we breathed gentle life into Thomas' characters. Filled with soulful music and visual poetry, we have delighted in matching Thomas' words with our own dreams and experiences.



This film captures many moments in time. It captures Thomas' childhood and our own, Thomas' struggles and our own – and a simple sense of childlike wonder. Shot in our own beloved venue The Lucky Chance, it also captures our Frome home, our community and our amazing team and our impish desire to do things our own way. We are deeply proud to share this film with a wider audience. Wrap up warm, snuggle down and watch with a glass of something comforting in your hand. Open your child and adult eyes and fall into a world of memory, love and hope. Nadolig Llawen! Merry Christmas!