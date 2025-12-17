Carlos Acosta's NUTCRACKER IN HAVANA Comes to the Storyhouse

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Carlos Acosta's new production Nutcracker in Havana will come to the Storyhouse stage next month. The new adaptation transports Tchaikovsky's classic to the Cuban capital in a celebration of joy, life, love and family.

It comes to Storyhouse on Saturday, 24 and Sunday, 25 January 2026. Tickets are on sale now priced from just £21.15 for Storyhouse Members.

Featuring more than 20 dancers from his Havana-based company Acosta Danza, the production takes the classic story of young Clara's journey through a magical world of toys and sweets, blended with the culture, history and music of Acosta's home country Cuba.

As a globally recognised dance legend who has performed with companies across the world – including 17 years with the Royal Ballet - Acosta knew this was the right time for The Nutcracker to be reinvented for both traditional and new audiences.

He says: “I have performed so many versions of The Nutcracker, and I think that putting it in Havana creates a production which is totally different from any other out there. This is not going to be a European feel where you are in a Victorian mansion, and everything is period. This is much more Cuba now.”

The ballet also features new orchestration of Tchaikovsky's score by Cuban composer Pepe Gavilondo.

Acosta explains: “When we began to work on the show, I started to play in my mind that we could re-work the score to incorporate Cuban rhythms. That was going to be a significant change, because the audience will hear Nutcracker and Tchaikovsky in a completely different light with conga rhythms, guaracha, son – the music of Cuba.”

A co-production between Norwich Theatre and Acosta Danza's production partner Valid Productions, the show is the perfect gateway into both the world of ballet and the wider dance stage.

Acosta adds: “The show has been created to tour beyond just the largest theatres to audiences in places that don't normally get the benefit of having a Nutcracker. I hope everyone will come and that this production pulls from different sectors of the population – from the Latin world, the classical world, the contemporary world – because it's a melting pot of everything.

“There's a lot of humour as well. It's different, but it still does what The Nutcracker is supposed to do, which is fun and warm; it's just a show about family and friends.”

The Nutcracker in Havana heads to Storyhouse for just three performances on 24-25 January and tickets are selling quickly, so don't miss out!