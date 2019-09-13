EXCITING SCIENCE Comes to Parr Hall

Families across Warrington are being told to prepare for extreme levels of fun as an action-packed science show steams into town.

An educational show like no other is making its way to Parr Hall next year in a bid to put the exciting back into science.

Exciting Science is a brand new show that aims to educate children by combining amazing science facts and experiments with all the razzle-dazzle of a stage spectacular.

Created by Wish It Events, Exciting Science has been travelling up and down the country, delighting audiences of all ages with fascinating facts and laugh-out-loud humour.

Now it's heading to Parr Hall on Saturday 11 April with plans to recreate a volcanic eruption, turn a vacuum cleaner into a missile launcher and take aim at the audience with the team's very own smoke blaster.

So stand back and prepare for action as Exciting Science presents a show that's full of whizzes, bangs, pops and the occasional splurt!

Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office on 01925 442345.





