EXCITING SCIENCE Comes to Parr Hall

Sep. 13, 2019  

EXCITING SCIENCE Comes to Parr Hall

Families across Warrington are being told to prepare for extreme levels of fun as an action-packed science show steams into town.

An educational show like no other is making its way to Parr Hall next year in a bid to put the exciting back into science.

Exciting Science is a brand new show that aims to educate children by combining amazing science facts and experiments with all the razzle-dazzle of a stage spectacular.

Created by Wish It Events, Exciting Science has been travelling up and down the country, delighting audiences of all ages with fascinating facts and laugh-out-loud humour.

Now it's heading to Parr Hall on Saturday 11 April with plans to recreate a volcanic eruption, turn a vacuum cleaner into a missile launcher and take aim at the audience with the team's very own smoke blaster.

So stand back and prepare for action as Exciting Science presents a show that's full of whizzes, bangs, pops and the occasional splurt!

Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office on 01925 442345.



Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: The Studio Theatre Presents PUFFS!
  • TheatreSquared Opens New Permanent Home
  • BWW Exclusive: NAMT 2020 Festival Of New Musicals To Accept Applications Free Of Charge
  • 2019 Porter Fund Literary Prize Awarded To Qui Nguyen