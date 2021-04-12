EN ROUTE, Outdoor Summer Experience, to be Presented by Luca Silvestrini's Protein

Luca Silvestrini's Protein has announced a new promenade experience for the summer, their first in-person performance since the start of the pandemic. En Route will move through the streets and iconic public spaces of Woolwich in the Royal Borough of Greenwich from the week of 26th July. Using a mix of dance, specially commissioned live music and storytelling, Protein's dancers and musicians will be joined by a pool of local participants to be found along the way, as custodians of local history and present life.

The participating audience will come across, discover, and be surprised by elements of performance set against and interacting with the surroundings and the landscapes of the route. Weaving its way through key public spaces throughout Woolwich, the promenade will connect audience and performers, bringing them together to rebuild their role in the world after the extensive period of isolation.

Protein is returning to connect people and places in their home borough following the success of (In)visible Dancing 2019, performed with over 150 local participants in Woolwich Town Centre.

In the lead up to the premiere of En Route, the company has launched Open Fridays, devoting one day a week to engage dancers and local people with online and outdoor dance classes and interactive strolls in Woolwich.

Luca Silvestrini said, "En Route is not just a new piece of work, it's a memorable return to feeling and being together. We have chosen walking as a way to rebuild and refresh our relationships with people and the outdoors. We look forward to journeying with the public, starting this summer in Woolwich and in other locations from next year."

Formed in 1997 and currently one of the most distinctive voices in British dance theatre, Luca Silvestrini's Protein uses a blend of original choreography, humour and music to entertain and provoke audiences. The company's idiosyncratic dance theatre is provoked by the everyday and its repertoire includes the award-winning LOL (lots of love), which has toured extensively since its 2011 debut, Border Tales, which peels back stereotypes about multicultural Britain, and the award-winning The Little Prince. Protein was awarded the Critic's Circle National Dance Award for Best Independent Dance Company 2011 and was nominated again in 2016.

www.proteindance.co.uk

Information

Woolwich, South East London

Tuesday 27 July to Sunday 1 August 2021

Times TBC

Box office details will be released nearer the time

En Route is co-commissioned by Woolwich Works, Marche Teatro with support from ARC - Stockton Arts Centre and funding from Arts Council England and the Royal Borough of Greenwich.

Photo credit: Jane Hobson